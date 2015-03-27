What's on Obama's iPod?

President Barack Obama's taste in music still tilts toward the classics of his childhood. But with the help of his younger aides -- and his daughters -- the president says his collection is becoming a bit more hip.

In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Obama says his iPod has about 2,000 songs, including ones by Stevie Wonder, Bob Dylan and the Rolling Stones. The president's personal aide Reggie Love has improved Obama's rap repertoire, introducing him to artists like Nas and Lil Wayne.

Obama also says his daughters, 12-year-old Malia and 9-year-old Sasha, are getting old enough to start sharing their taste in music with their dad.

The president says music is a great source of joy and solace in the midst of difficult days.

