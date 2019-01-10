Watch 2 adorably clueless teens, 17, baffled by a rotary phone

Kids today know plenty, whether it's how to become a social media star on YouTube or how to navigate Snapchat. (It's a snap.) And at every step, their cellphones are close at hand, part extra appendage, part security blanket.

But cellphones are one thing.

And rotary dial models, quite another.

Two adorably clueless 17 years olds, Kevin and Kyle Bumstead of Iowa, got four minutes to dial a number on a rotary phone. It was their first time using such a relic from a bygone age.

Imagine asking an English speaker to parse some Egyptian hieroglyphs.

In this case, it took the pair more than a minute simply to recognize that Step 1 involved lifting the receiver.

“What’s with all the holes?” one teen asked, before finally realizing you have to stick your finger in a numbered hole and spin the rotary mechanism to dial a specific number.

Talk about the speed of progress.