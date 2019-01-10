Stranded seals swarm Canadian town, block roads and buildings

Some 40 stranded seals have wreaked havoc on a Canadian town, blocking the entryways of homes and businesses.

The mammals made their way to Roddickton-Bide Arm, Newfoundland, after waters froze and left them unable to return to their home – the ocean, the BBC reported.

The town has asked for the Department of Fisheries and Oceans’ help to oust the squatters from the village. The seals have blocked traffic and people from getting inside businesses and their homes. They are also known to bite, according to the AFP news agency. Two seals were killed after being hit by a car.

It is illegal in Canada to interfere with marine mammals.

Roddickton-Bide Arm Mayor Sheila Fitzgerald said the seals appeared to be starving.

“We're seeing them more lethargic, they're not moving as fast," Fitzgerald said. "It's really disheartening for people to watch these animals suffer."

Fitzgerald said the town’s council has asked the Department of Fisheries and Oceans to rescue the seals.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Newfoundland and Labrador said they rescued a seal and returned it back to the sea but have warned people not to approach the animals “without proper equipment.”