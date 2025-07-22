Want a faster grocery trip? These AI smart carts can help

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you've ever felt anxious not knowing your total at checkout, you're not alone.

Many people dislike manually adding up every item in their cart. However, imagine if your shopping cart could show you the running total in real-time. It could also help you breeze through checkout. This is exactly what Wegmans is doing.

For those who aren't familiar, Wegmans is a popular grocery chain. It is known for quality products and great customer service. The chain mainly serves the northeastern U.S. Now, Wegmans is testing artificial intelligence-powered Caper Carts. These carts are designed to make your shopping smarter, faster and more personalized. Developed by Instacart, they track your spending as you shop. They even let you skip the checkout line entirely. This saves you time and hassle every trip.

​​Smart cart technology: How Caper Carts detect and scan your items

Caper Carts use cameras, location sensors and digital scales to automatically detect items when you place them in the cart. This technology removes the need to scan barcodes or wait in traditional checkout lines. As you shop, you can bag items immediately and pay directly from the cart, speeding up your entire visit.

Personalized shopping with Caper Cart screens and navigation

Beyond checkout-free convenience, the carts feature digital interactive screens that display real-time spending, personalized offers and product recommendations. They also include GPS navigation to help you find items efficiently and even sync with shopping list apps like Instacart via QR codes for seamless shopping.

Advanced features: Security, durability, and remote management

Caper Carts use stacked charging technology to stay powered all day without manual battery swaps, and their durable design withstands heat, cold, rain and dust. Retailers benefit from remote cart management tools that provide shopper insights, while built-in security measures like AI item recognition and weight sensors reduce theft and shrinkage.

Where to find the smart carts

The pilot program for the Caper Carts is currently running at four Wegmans stores in upstate New York: Dewitt (Syracuse), Perinton and Pittsford (Rochester), and Alberta Drive (Buffalo). The chain is working with two different technology providers to evaluate how well the smart carts fit into their shopping environment and meet customer needs.

What this means for you

If you are a shopper who is conscious about your budget, seeing your spending in real-time means no surprises at the register. And if you are busy, well, who isn't? Cutting down on checkout time can save you precious minutes on every grocery run. While AI-powered carts may not be at your store yet, they offer a glimpse of how shopping could soon become faster, smarter and more convenient.

Kurt's key takeaways

Shopping with a Caper Cart feels a lot like having a helpful sidekick by your side. You toss in your groceries, keep an eye on your budget right from the cart's screen, and skip the checkout line altogether. It's secure, simple, and let's be honest, a lot more fun.

Would you rather use an AI-powered shopping cart, or do you prefer the traditional cart and checkout? What features would convince you to make the switch? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

