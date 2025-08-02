Update your iPhone now: iOS 18.6 fixes 29 security flaws

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you haven't updated your iPhone yet, now's the time. Apple has officially rolled out iOS 18.6, and while the update may seem small, it packs a powerful punch.

With 29 security vulnerabilities addressed, many involving Safari and WebKit, experts say updating now is your best defense against future threats.

Why iOS 18.6 matters right now

IOS 18.6 closes multiple security holes, including one that could expose sensitive data just by visiting a malicious site. Apple typically keeps details vague at first, but what we do know is serious. Several of the flaws involve WebKit, the browser engine behind Safari, which is a common target for attackers.

Other fixes involve CoreMedia, CoreAudio and CFNetwork, all key iOS frameworks. One major concern was a vulnerability that allowed your passcode to be read aloud by VoiceOver.

Another bug could have enabled address bar spoofing, tricking users into thinking they were visiting a safe website. These are the kinds of tricks hackers love, and you don't want to be caught off guard.

What iOS 18.6 fixes

Apple patched:

A flaw in WebKit (CVE-2025-4322) that could expose your data through malicious web content

Three memory corruption issues tied to dangerous website content

A CFNetwork bug (CVE-2025-43223) that allowed changes to restricted network settings

CoreMedia and CoreAudio issues that affect how apps handle your data

A Photos bug that prevented memory movies from being shared

While none of the flaws have been exploited in the wild yet, experts say that's no reason to wait.

Steps to update your iPhone to iOS 18.6

Updating only takes a few minutes and can prevent a major headache later. Here's how:

Plug your iPhone into power and connect to Wi-Fi

and Open the Settings app

Tap General

Select Software Update

Tap Download and Install or Update Now under iOS 18.6

or under iOS 18.6 Follow the prompts and restart your device when prompted

Pro tip: If your iCloud storage is full, your update may fail. Free up some space before you begin.

Other Apple devices got updates too

IPhones weren't the only devices getting attention this time around. Apple also released:

iPadOS 17.7.9 for older iPads

macOS Sequoia 15.6, Sonoma 14.7.7, and Ventura 13.7.7

watchOS 11.6 for Apple Watch

tvOS 18.6 and visionOS updates

How to check for updates on other Apple devices:

iPad: Go to Settings > General > Software Update

Go to > > Mac: Open System Settings > General > Software Update

> > Apple Watch: Open the Watch app on your iPhone, then go to General > Software Update

on your iPhone, then go to > Apple TV: Go to Settings > System > Software Updates , then select Update Software

Go to > > , then select Apple Vision Pro: Go to Settings > General > Software Update

Make sure each device is connected to Wi-Fi and has enough battery life or is plugged into power.

The real trick? Protect yourself beyond updates

Not all of us remember to check our devices for new updates right away, which is why adding a layer of antivirus protection is so important. Good antivirus software will stop you from clicking on malicious links that could install malware on your device. It can also scan for hidden threats and alert you if something suspicious is found. This gives you an extra line of defense, even between iOS updates.

Get my picks for the best 2025 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices at CyberGuy.com/LockUpYourTech

What this means for you

Security updates like iOS 18.6 are a key part of keeping your personal data safe. Even if your phone is working fine, skipping updates can leave you open to remote attacks.

And with iOS 26 and the iPhone 17 just around the corner, this could be the last update before a major shift. If you don't plan to jump to iOS 26 immediately, applying 18.6 now helps lock in maximum protection.

Kurt's key takeaways

While it may not bring flashy new features, iOS 18.6 plays a crucial role in keeping your iPhone secure. With bugs patched across WebKit, CoreMedia and more, this update shores up vulnerabilities before they're exploited. It's fast, free and highly recommended. And remember, automatic updates aren't instant. If you wait, you could stay vulnerable longer than you think.

What would make you trust Apple more or less when it comes to your personal data? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

