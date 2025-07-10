Google fixes another Chrome security flaw being actively exploited

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cyber threats are on the rise, and attackers are becoming more aggressive with each new breach. As a result, Google patched a critical vulnerability in its Chrome browser.

This marks the fourth zero-day exploit discovered so far this year. Because hackers had already begun exploiting the flaw, Google quickly released an emergency update for Chrome users on Windows, Mac and Linux.

In light of this, as these threats grow more frequent and more sophisticated, taking control of your digital security is essential. With that in mind, here is what you need to know about the latest exploit and the steps you can take to stay protected.

What is the Google exploit all about

The high-severity security flaw, identified as CVE-2025-6554, stems from a type confusion bug in Chrome's V8 JavaScript engine. Attackers can exploit this vulnerability to run malicious code or access other parts of your system by manipulating memory. Fortunately, Google's Threat Analysis Group (TAG), which tracks state-sponsored and targeted spyware attacks, discovered the flaw and quickly issued security updates to protect users.

How to stop the exploit from exposing your computer

To stop hackers from exploiting the Chrome security flaw, start by updating your browser with the latest security patches. Although Chrome typically updates automatically, you should still check manually to make sure you are running the most recent version. To do this, follow these steps:

Open Chrome on your desktop

on your desktop Click the three-dot menu in the top-right corner

in the top-right corner Go to Help

Click About Google Chrome

Chrome will now check for updates and install any that it finds

Once updated, click Relaunch to apply changes

The latest stable versions that address this exploit are 138.0.7204.96/.97 on Windows, 138.0.7204.92/.93 on Mac, and 138.0.7204.96 on Linux.

Don't forget to install or update your antivirus as well

Updating Chrome is only the first step in protecting your device. To strengthen your defenses, you also need to install reliable antivirus software. Zero-day vulnerabilities like this one can still allow malware to slip through, even after you patch your browser.

On Windows devices, Microsoft Defender comes pre-installed and offers a solid layer of free protection. Similarly, Android devices rely on Google Play Protect for automatic malware detection and removal. However, keep in mind that Play Protect is not always enough. It has a history of missing certain threats and may not catch every strain of malware.

Mac users benefit from Apple's built-in XProtect system, which Apple updated on July 8, 2025, to counter the latest known malware strains. Even so, adding a trusted third-party antivirus can provide stronger, more comprehensive protection.

When choosing antivirus software, make sure it includes these key features:

Detects malware that may bypass browser defenses

Offers real-time protection against new and emerging threats

Safeguards sensitive information like passwords and financial data

If you already have antivirus installed, take a moment to check for updates. Keeping it current ensures you're protected against the latest security threats.

Get my picks for the best 2025 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android & iOS devices at CyberGuy.com/LockUpYourTech

Kurt’s key takeaways

Hackers are already exploiting the latest Chrome flaw, and more vulnerabilities are almost certain to follow. Updating your browser is not just recommended, it serves as your first line of defense. However, protecting yourself requires more than just patching software. Installing a trusted antivirus and following smart browsing habits can make the difference between staying secure and becoming a target. Stay alert by avoiding suspicious links, never downloading files from unknown sources, and always verifying website URLs before entering personal information. In today's digital world, one careless click can expose everything.

What security measures have you taken to protect your devices from online threats? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

