Twitter cracks down on 5G conspiracy theories

Twitter is cracking down on 5G conspiracy theories related to the coronavirus pandemic by slapping a fact-checking label on them.

The new effort, reported by Business Insider, directs users to a group of tweets and articles that debunk the conspiracy theory, after telling them to "Get the facts about COVID-19."

Twitter explained the fact-checking in a statement posted online:

“We have broadened our guidance on unverified claims that incite people to engage in harmful activity, could lead to the destruction or damage of critical 5G infrastructure, or could lead to widespread panic, social unrest, or large-scale disorder,” the company said.

Although there is no scientific evidence to support a connection between coronavirus and 5G, misinformation on the topic has inspired people to burn cell phone towers in multiple countries including more than 20 of them in the United Kingdom.

Twiter has removed over 2,230 Tweets containing misleading and potentially harmful content, including having challenged more than 3.4 million accounts targeting "manipulative discussions" around COVID-19 since March 18.

Of course, as with any alogorithm on social media, it's nowhere near perfect.

“As we’ve said previously, we will not take enforcement action on every tweet that contains incomplete or disputed information about covid-19,” a Twitter spokesperson told Business Insider.