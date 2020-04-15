20 more UK telecom masts attacked in the wake of bizarre 5G coronavirus conspiracy theory

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Some 20 telecom masts, including one at a hospital, were reportedly attacked over Easter in the wake of a bizarre conspiracy theory linking coronavirus to 5G communications technology.

Scientists, officials, and the country’s network operators have slammed the conspiracy theory. Mobile UK, which represents the U.K.’s mobile network operators, has also warned that the attacks endanger peoples’ lives at a time when the country is battling to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

“#5G conspiracies are not based on credible science,” tweeted Mobile UK on Tuesday. “Mobile operators dedicated to #keepingtheUKconnected. Careless talk could cause untold damage. Continuing attacks on mobile infrastructure risks lives. The UK’s critical sectors must be able to focus efforts fighting #COVID19.”

The BBC, citing Trade UK, reports that 20 incidents involving arson attacks on 5G masts occurred in England, Wales and Scotland over the Easter weekend.

Earlier this month reports emerged of cell towers being torched in the U.K.

"It is disappointing to learn that arsonists are still attacking our mobile phone masts – that’s 20 so far," said Nick Jeffrey, CEO of network operator Vodafone UK, in a statement posted on LinkedIn. One of the sites targeted over the weekend, he said, provides mobile connectivity to the Nightingale Hospital in Birmingham.

“It’s heart-rending enough that families cannot be there at the bedside of loved ones who are critically ill,” Jeffrey added. “It’s even more upsetting that even the small solace of a phone or video call may now be denied them because of the selfish actions of a few deluded conspiracy theorists.”

Authorities in the U.K. have been working to dispel the conspiracy theory linking 5G and coronavirus.

“We are aware of inaccurate information being shared online about 5G,” tweeted the U.K.’s Department of Culture, Media and Sport on April 3. “There is absolutely no credible evidence of a link between 5G and coronavirus.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 2 million coronavirus cases have been diagnosed worldwide, at least 99,455 of which are in the U.K. The disease has accounted for at least 128,866 deaths around the world, including at least 12,868 in the U.K.

As of Wednesday afternoon, at least 610,774 coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in the U.S., where it has accounted for at least 26,059 deaths.

