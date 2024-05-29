Top 10 tips to maximize your iPhone’s battery life

There’s nothing worse than spending a lot of money on a nice new phone only to have a shortened battery life, curtailing its usefulness. Various factors can impact your iPhone’s battery life quality and quantity.

"Hi, if your iPhone is plugged in and finishes charging, does it damage [the] phone or charger if it is left plugged in at 100% during the night? Also, does leaving the charger plugged in when not in use hurt the charger? Thank you." — Gail, Clifton, NJ

The short answer to your question is, "Yes," Gail. While it may not damage your iPhone, it can impact the lifespan of your phone’s battery. Leaving your phone plugged in overnight is not a bad idea, as phones are smart enough to prevent an overload. Charging stops once the internal lithium-ion battery hits 100% of its capacity. However, if you leave your phone plugged in overnight, it will use a bit of energy by constantly trickling new juice into the battery every time it falls to 99%. That is eating into your phone’s lifespan.

As for your second question, leaving your charger plugged in when not in use does not damage it. The charger will only draw power when connected to a device that needs charging, so you can leave it plugged in without worrying about damaging it.

How do batteries work?

Most modern mobile phones are powered by lithium batteries, which are lighter, last longer, charge faster and have more power density. Battery life depends on its chemical age, based on its temperature and charge history. As the battery life chemically ages, the amount of charge the battery can hold is reduced. By staying mindful about how and how often you charge your phone, you can extend the life of your battery. Below are some ways to take care of your phone's battery.

How to protect your iPhone’s battery health

Maximize your iPhone’s battery life and performance with these 10 essential tips to keep it running efficiently and safely.

1. Do not let your iPhone overheat through external or internal temperature exposure. Make sure your phone isn’t overheating in its phone case while charging. If so, take it off to ensure enough ventilation around your phone.

2. Try not to use your iPhone while it is charging. If you can wait until it is sufficiently charged, do wait because using your phone while charging can cause it to overwork, increasing the phone’s temperature and causing stress or damage.

3. Avoid buying cheap wall plug chargers. While buying the ones half the price is tempting, the officially branded wall plug chargers are manufactured with circuits specially created for your phone that prevent overcharging, breaking or overheating.

4. I recommend not downloading battery performance apps from third parties. Most phones already come with this data, and these additional apps are draining their batteries. They can also be a risk for malware, viruses and bloatware.

5. Be sure to turn off ‘Background App Refresh ’ for apps you don’t need running all the time or selectively when your battery life is low.

6. Use only official chargers and cables. If you must shop third-party brands, make sure they are Apple MFi certified for non-Apple accessories and USB-IF certified to replace Android accessories.

7. Use the optimized battery charging option on your iPhone. It will help reduce the wear on your iPhone’s battery by lowering the time it stays fully charged. When this option is utilized, it will prevent your phone from charging past 80%. It learns your battery use habits to determine how long it takes to charge your phone. It’ll give you a scheduled time, which you can turn off if you need it charged fully sooner.

8. Check which Apps and processes drain your battery. Most mobile devices include battery-use data. Once you can determine which apps or activities eat up most of your battery life, you can close them or use them less when you need to conserve battery life.

9. Be careful of what portable battery chargers you use on the go. While they can be powerful and helpful in a pinch, some can cause damage. Buy from reputable Apple MFi-certified brands for non-Apple accessories and USB-IF certified to replace Android accessories.

10. Adjust screen brightness . It is a simple way to conserve battery life by turning down the brightness on your phone.

Kurt’s key takeaways

There are many ways to preserve your phone's battery life. While most steps are free and straightforward, some require purchasing new gear. By following these do's and don'ts, you can enjoy a healthier battery life.

