Swappable EV batteries let you 'refuel' in just 100 seconds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pulling into a station, swapping your electric car battery and getting back on the road in under two minutes is now a reality.

In China, CATL's swappable EV batteries are making this possible. This innovation is transforming the way drivers think about electric vehicle charging by making it fast, easy and as convenient as refueling with gasoline.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide — free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM/NEWSLETTER

ENERGY-SUCKING AI DATA CENTERS CAN LOOK HERE FOR POWER INSTEAD

What are swappable EV batteries?

Swappable EV batteries are modular battery packs that can be quickly exchanged instead of recharged. CATL, a global leader in battery technology, created a system called Choco-SEB that allows drivers to replace a drained battery in about 100 seconds. This makes battery swapping a realistic alternative to traditional EV charging.

How CATL's Choco-SEB battery system works

CATL's Choco-SEB battery system is focused on speed and flexibility. It is designed to support a wide range of electric vehicles, from compact city cars to larger sedans. The system lets drivers swap batteries quickly and choose the setup that matches their needs best. With this technology, a single battery swap can deliver up to 373 miles of range, depending on the vehicle.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

The Choco-SEB batteries are available in two sizes, making them adaptable for different car models. Drivers can install one, two or even three battery blocks, depending on how much driving range they want. For compact cars, the system can provide up to 311 miles of range, while midsize vehicles can achieve as much as 373 miles per swap. This flexibility makes the Choco-SEB system a practical solution for a wide variety of drivers and travel needs.

CATL swappable EV batteries offer high-efficiency and safe chemistry

The battery uses a blend of lithium iron phosphate and nickel manganese cobalt. This mix offers a balance of performance and safety, with an energy density of more than 160 Wh/kg and 325 Wh/L. The first car to launch with a Choco-SEB swappable EV battery is the Changan Oshan 520. It starts at around 166,800 yuan, or roughly $23,100. The vehicle offers a 320-mile range and is already gaining traction. Changan has delivered over 1,000 units and has received more than 15,000 orders.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Battery swapping stations are expanding across China

CATL is actively building a network of battery swap stations across China. As of now, 34 stations are operating in Chongqing. More than 50 are expected by the end of the year.

By the end of 2025, CATL plans to have 1,000 stations across 31 cities. Each station is compact, requiring the space of just three parking spots, and they can hold up to 48 swappable EV batteries.

CATL is working with major automakers, including GAC, Chery, NIO, FAW and BAIC. The company holds almost 29% of the global EV battery market. With the addition of swappable EV batteries, it is strengthening its position as a leader in the industry.

Why swappable EV batteries could change the industry

Swappable EV batteries address one of the biggest challenges facing electric vehicles: long charging times. Instead of waiting 30 minutes or more, drivers can swap batteries in minutes and get back on the road with the ease of a gas-powered car.

The concept is gaining traction in Asian markets and holds promise for global expansion. In the U.S., however, challenges such as vehicle compatibility, automaker collaboration, infrastructure needs and consumer acceptance remain significant.

Some U.S.-based pilots and partnerships, including Stellantis collaborating with Ample for a fleet in Spain, point to growing interest. Still, CATL's Choco-SEB battery swap system has not been announced for rollout in the U.S.

Kurt's key takeaways

CATL's goal is to make electric vehicle ownership easier and more appealing. Swappable EV batteries give drivers the flexibility to power up without plugging in. With more stations on the way and compatibility across a wide range of cars, this system could redefine what it means to drive electric. While this technology isn't coming to the U.S. just yet, American EV manufacturers may want to take note, as swappable battery tech could be the game-changer drivers have been waiting for.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If you could recharge your electric car in just 100 seconds, would you switch from gas to electric? What would it take to convince you to make the change? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide — free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM/NEWSLETTER

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.