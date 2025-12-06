Solar water platforms may solve a major air taxi hurdle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Air taxis keep gaining momentum, yet one challenge keeps resurfacing: many cities have few places for them to land. AutoFlight believes it has an answer. The company introduced a zero-carbon water vertiport that moves across rivers, lakes or coastal zones. This solar-powered platform works as a mobile hub for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and aims to remove one of the biggest barriers to growth.

The landing bottleneck that held air taxis back

eVTOL air taxis promise quick trips that jump over traffic and turn long drives into short flights. That idea first appeared in the 1940s and 50s when helicopter passenger services launched in the US and Britain. Those early attempts faded because they could land in only a handful of places. Rooftops and scattered piers created new congestion points. Without enough landing pads, the entire system stalled.

AutoFlight's new floating vertiport flips the model. Instead of forcing cities to build fixed sites that take years to complete, the vertiport travels to the aircraft.

Inside the zero-carbon water vertiport

The vertiport sits on a self-propelled barge with a deck lined with solar panels. It uses clean energy to charge eVTOLs without relying on grid power. A small cabin serves as a departure lounge and technical room. Operators can reposition the platform wherever demand rises, which gives cities far more flexibility.

It works with several AutoFlight aircraft. That includes the six-seat Prosperity passenger craft and the White Shark and CarryAll vehicles used for cargo and industrial tasks. All can land, recharge, and take off from the same floating hub.

Because the platform runs on solar power and needs no major construction, it can be deployed much faster than any land-based site.

First public demo on the water

AutoFlight showed the full system on November 22 at Dianshan Lake near Shanghai. A 2-ton-class eVTOL took off from the floating vertiport during a public test. The company also flew three aircraft in formation and completed live airdrop missions with supplies and life rafts. The event highlighted how the system supports emergency work and low-altitude logistics.

Five sectors this system could reshape

This new platform supports a wide range of real-world uses that reach far beyond simple city travel.

Marine energy maintenance

Offshore wind sites and oil rigs often wait hours for parts or personnel. AutoFlight says the system could improve transport efficiency more than tenfold.

Emergency response

Teams can pair wide-area searches with fast aerial response. This cuts reaction time by over half and boosts survival odds.

High-frequency commuting

Cities along rivers and bays could build quick air routes without touching roads.

Marine-aerial tourism

Tour operators could add a "flight plus water" experience to premium trips.

Mobile vertiport clusters

Multiple floating hubs can link into a network during peak travel or disaster relief missions.

How AutoFlight pushes clean air mobility

Sustainable aviation keeps gaining importance. AutoFlight partnered with CATL to integrate high-safety batteries into both its aircraft and vertiports. The system uses clean energy and low-impact infrastructure. It taps underused water surfaces and avoids major construction. Cities can deploy these pads quickly, which helps air mobility grow sooner.

What this means for you

Air taxis may feel far off, yet this solution tackles a real problem. Landing and charging sites remain the missing link. Floating vertiports open the door to fast routes between airports and city centers. They also set the stage for quick regional hops that cut travel times and reduce stress. Tourism operators may even use them to launch new water-to-air experiences.

Kurt's key takeaways

Air taxis cannot expand without more places to land. AutoFlight's solar water platform offers a practical option that uses clean energy and fast deployment. If cities embrace this model, air mobility could shift from concept to daily use faster than expected.

