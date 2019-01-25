SHOT Show 2019: These are the hottest new big guns

Whether you’re on the hunt for a new truck and field gun, home defense, match-winning accuracy, the ultimate hunting rifle, a foldable shotgun or a Jason Bourne-worthy micro machine gun you strap onto your arm ... the best gunsmiths in the world are debuting hundreds of great new firearms options at SHOT Show in Las Vegas.

There are literally acres of firearms showcased and worthy of consideration, but here’s a peek at some of the most exciting guns for different purposes – and budgets - that will hit your local shelves throughout this year.

“Shock n Saw,” “Max Long Range Hunter” and “Copperhead.” Have those new gun names sparked your curiosity? They should.

Here are first looks at 7 new guns for 2019 that are already igniting buzz from industry insiders. Take a look at these new weapons from Sig Sauer, Browning, Mossberg, Remington, Savage, Daniel Defense.

SIG SAUER COPPERHEAD

Sig Sauer continues to CRUSH. This titan in gunsmithing arrives in Vegas has gone from strength to strength to strength slaying with their innovation and craftsmanship.

SHOT 2019 is no exception to their meteoric trajectory. Even before the event kicked off, the buzz on their Copperhead was big. Once revealed, the excitement surrounding this latest standout from them spread like wildfire throughout the community.

The MPX series has already been extremely popular with tactical and shooting professionals– and for good reason. The 9mm Copperhead is the latest – and the smallest so far – of the MPX pistol-caliber family.

Copperhead is a four-and-a-half pounder with a 3.5-inch barrel and an overall length of 14.5 inches.

The gun incorporates the powerful MPX’s same short-stroke, gas-piston operating system as its bigger brother.

This may be pistol-caliber, but it most certainly delivers a high impact message.

This is the sort of weapon you’d see in a Jason Bourne-type film where Bourne doesn’t have a pistol next to the bed for home defense against assassins– but this hard-hitting micro machine gun that attaches to the shooter’s forearm.

That’s right, this is hardcore firepower that a shooter can mount on their arm…very Bourne-ish. SIG Sauer's new Pivoting Contour Brace provides a flexible stabilizing platform and supports the shooter’s arm movement.

The design is sleek looking and finished in Cerakote E190. The monolithic upper receiver has solid rail space for accessories.

Good news for lefties and tactical professionals who might have to resort to using the left hand if a work day gets sporty and puts the right hand out of commission - magazines release, charging handle and safety are all bilateral.

Available in 2019 for $1,835.

BROWNING X-BOLT MAX LONG RANGE HUNTER

For hunters, there is a slew of exciting new products for 2019. One of the standouts that combines long range with finely honed precision was unveiled by Browning.

Browning is simply a titan in hunting. Every single year, Browning brings some new amazing options for hunters. This year one of the most exciting of Browning’s new products is their new rifle in the X-Bolt line - the Max Long Range Hunter.

The Max Long Range Hunter is a bolt-action rifle with a 26 inch, stainless steel heavy fluted heavy sporter barrel designed to deliver maximum long range accuracy. The beautiful looking rifle weighs just over 8 pounds.

The rifle’s stock also has a black and gray textured finish.

Hunters will find the adjustable comb composite stock very handy for dialing-in eye-to-scope alignment.

There’s a mounting rail for your favorite optics, extended bolt handle, adjustable composite stock and many other smart features.

Available in 2019 for $1269.99

MOSSBERG 590 SHOCKWAVE SHOCK ‘N’ SAW

It is always a good idea to keep an eye on what Mossberg has underway…because this company definitely listens very closely to their customers and anticipates what they will love.

The Shock ‘n’ Saw is one of their new firearms unveiled at SHOT Show.

This is a “not-a-shotgun,” firearm that defies the big bucket weapon categories.

Shock ‘n’ Saw is a 12-gauge gun with a five round tube and 590 tube. Breacher-style, the barrel length is about 14 inches. This weapon can take hard hitting 2 ¾ inch and 3-inch shells.

Available in 2019 for $560.

REMINGTON 870 SIDE FOLDER

Looking for a modern twist on a classic field and truck shotgun?

The Remington 870 shotgun is an indisputable classic.

Have a look at their new 870 Side Folder revealed for 2019. This new pump gun with a folding stock will be available in 12 and 20-gauge and both will hold 6 shells in the magazine.

In addition to the right-side folding stock, the design incorporates other features that make it very user-friendly. A few great examples of this thoughtful design are the recoil pad, soft cheekpiece on the stock, a Tapco AK-pattern SAW grip a Remchoke compatible muzzle and a QD attachment points for a sling.

M-LOK attachment points are included too, making it simple to attach your favorite accessories like lasers and lights.

Available in 2019 for $569.

SAVAGE MSR10 PRECISION

Looking for the sort of accuracy for winning competitions? Need a cutting-edge direct-impingement semi-auto action?

For 2019, Savage is introducing a new AR style rifle and is definitely worth a close look. The MSR 10 Precision rifle is specifically designed for maximum accuracy.

This new 44-inch-long rifle weighs 11.4 pounds and includes a 22.5-inch stainless steel heavy barrel. Savage always delivers on performance and looks. This weapon is no exception and the smart design is completed with a black matte on the barrel and stock.

Savage wisely incorporates the excellent Magpul PRS stock and an adjustable gas system. Another top standout feature is the TangoDown Battlegrip Flip Grip providing rapid rotation from 24 degrees rake to vertical.

The MSR 10 Precision semi-automatic action is fed by a +2 gas system that can be adjusted to optimize ammunition of choice cycling (available in 6mm Creedmoor, 6.5mm Creedmoor and .308 Win)

Available in 2019 for $2,499.

DANIEL DEFENSE DELTA 5 BOLT ACTION RIFLE

The bolt action Daniel Defense Delta 5 rifle has been eagerly anticipated. Unveiled at SHOT, the barrel is high-grade stainless steel and cold hammer forged. There’s also a stainless-steel action and bolt.

The Heavy Palma contour barrels are designed for 95 percent accuracy of a top end bull barrel but with weight reduction to merely 64 percent of it. In terms of trigger, there’s a single stage, user-adjustable Timney Elite Hunter.

The rifle incorporates lots of ways to tailor to your preferences, from M-LOK attachment points and a Picatinny scope base to QD sling points and a configurable buttstock.

The Delta 5 uses AICS pattern magazines and a 5-round Magpul AICS magazine is included with purchase.

Initially available in 7mm-08, 6.5 Creedmoor and .308 Win. The rifle is available for $2,199.