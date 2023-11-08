Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

TECH

Secret trick to hide photos from snoops on iPhone

Protect your privacy and keep your personal pictures away from prying eyes

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report Fox News
Published
close
How to hide photos on an iPhone Video

How to hide photos on an iPhone

Kurt "The CyberGuy" Knutsson explains how to use the hidden album feature in the Photos app to store private pictures on an Apple iPhone.

Do you have some photos on your iPhone that you don’t want anyone else to see? Maybe they are personal, confidential, or just embarrassing. Whatever the reason, you don’t want to risk someone snooping through your photos and finding them.

Luckily, there is a simple way to hide your photos on your iPhone from prying eyes. You can use the hidden album feature in the Photos app to store your private photos in a separate folder that is not visible in the main albums. Here is how to do it. (Android users, follow these steps) 

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK VIDEO TIPS, TECH REVIEWS

How to activate the Hidden Album

Before you can hide your photos, you need to activate the hidden album in the settings. To do this, follow these steps:

  • Go to Settings
  • Then tap on Photos
  • Turn on the Show Hidden Album toggle

HOW TO USE SAFARI PROFILES ON IOS 17 TO SEPARATE WORK FROM YOUR PERSONAL LIFE

screenshots of iPhone settings

iPhone users can activate a hidden album feature in their settings. (Cyberguy.com)

This will enable the hidden album in the Photos app, but it will not show up in the main albums view. You can access it from the utilities menu at the bottom of the albums screen.

MORE: HOW TO SMARTLY ORGANIZE YOUR PHOTOS ON A MAC

How to hide your photos

Now that you have activated the hidden album, you can start hiding your photos. To do this, follow these steps:

  • Go to Photos
  • Then tap the Select button on the top right
  • Select the photo or photos you want. Once you make your selection a check mark will show up in the bottom right of the photo
screenshots of iPhone settings

Users must select the photos they want to hide on an iPhone. (Cyberguy.com)

  • Then tap the icon with the three dots inside the circle on the bottom right
  • Tap Hide 
  • Then click Hide Photo 

HOW TO FORWARD A VOICEMAIL FROM ANY SMARTPHONE

screenshots of iPhone settings

iPhone users can then hide the selected photos. (Cyberguy.com)

This will move the selected photos to the hidden album, and remove them from the main albums. You can hide as many photos as you want, and they will be stored in the hidden album.

MORE: SAY CHEESE! HOW TO TAKE HANDS FREE PHOTOS ON YOUR PHONE 

How to access your hidden photos

To access your hidden photos, you need to go to the hidden album in the Photos app. To do this, follow these steps:

  • Go to the Photos app
  • Tap Albums at the bottom of the screen
  • Scroll down to the Utilities menu, and tap Hidden Album
  • Use will be asked to enter your passcode or use Face ID to unlock the hidden album
screenshots of iPhone settings

Users can still access their hidden photos in their albums. (Cyberguy.com)

This will show you all the photos that you have hidden. You can view, edit, share, or unhide them as you wish.

How to unhide a photo

  • Tap on the photo 
  • Then click the circle with the three dots inside it in the top right
  • Select Unhide

GET MORE OF MY SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK TIPS & EASY VIDEO TUTORIALS WITH THE FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER - CLICK HERE

 Kurt's key takeaways

Hiding your photos on your iPhone is a great way to keep your privacy and avoid awkward situations. You can use the hidden album feature in the Photos app to easily hide and access your private photos.  See ya later, snoopy snoops.

For more of my tech tips & security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you'd like us to cover

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com.  All rights reserved.

Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist who has a deep love of technology, gear and gadgets that make life better with his contributions for Fox News & FOX Business beginning mornings on "FOX & Friends." Got a tech question? Get Kurt’s CyberGuy Newsletter, share your voice, a story idea or comment at CyberGuy.com.