TECH

How to forward a voicemail from any smartphone

Share your voice messages with others using different platforms and apps

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report Fox News
Published
close
How to forward voicemails on iPhone and Android Video

How to forward voicemails on iPhone and Android

Have you ever wondered if you can forward a voicemail to someone else? Kurt "The CyberGuy" Knutsson explains how you can share the audio message on iPhone and Android. 

Have you ever received a voicemail that was so funny, important, or interesting that you wanted to share it with someone else? Maybe it was a hilarious prank call, a sweet message from a loved one, or a crucial update from your boss. Whatever the reason, forwarding a voicemail is a great way to let others hear what you heard. 

But how do you do it? Depending on what kind of phone you have, the process may vary slightly. We're here to show you how to forward a voicemail on an iPhone and an Android phone

Forwarding a voicemail on an iPhone 

If you have an iPhone, forwarding a voicemail is very easy. Here are the steps: 

  • Go to the Phone app and tap on Voicemail in the bottom right corner
  • Find the voicemail that you want to forward and tap on it
  • Tap on the Share button, which has an arrow pointing up out of a square
Images of iPhone phone app and voicemail, steps to forward a voicemail

Go into the phone app on your iPhone, find the voicemail you want to share, tap the share button then you can choose how you want to forward the voicemail.  (CyberGuy.com)

  • Choose how you want to send the voicemail. You can use AirDrop to share it with someone nearby, Messages to send it as a text message, Mail to send it as an email, or any other app that supports audio files
  • Add any additional information or comments that you want and send the voicemail

Image of voicemail audio clip on the iPhone

Whoever receives the voicemail can listen to it as an audio clip. (CyberGuy.com)

The person you sent the voicemail to will receive it as an audio clip without a transcript. They can listen to it and reply to you if they want. 

Forwarding a voicemail on an Android phone 

If you have an Android phone, forwarding a voicemail may be slightly different depending on your model and carrier. However, the general steps are similar to the iPhone. Here is how to do it: 

  • Open the Phone app and tap on Voicemail
  • Find the voicemail that you want to forward and tap on it
  • Expand the voicemail and tap on the Send arrow
Images of Android phone app and voicemail, steps to forward a voicemail

Go into the phone app, tap voicemail, find which voicemail you want to send and choose how you want to send the voicemail.  (CyberGuy.com)

  • Choose the app that you want to use to send the voicemail. You can use Messages, Gmail, WhatsApp, or any other app that supports audio files
  • Add any additional information or comments that you want and send the voicemail

Image of voicemail audio clip on Android phone

Whoever receives the voicemail can listen to it as an audio clip. (CyberGuy.com)

The person you sent the voicemail to will receive it as an audio clip without a transcript. They can listen to it and reply to you if they want. 

Pro tip: If you want to save a voicemail message for future reference, you can email it to yourself and store it in your inbox. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

A Samsung Electronics Co. Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone during the Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Kurt's key takeaways 

Forwarding a voicemail is a simple and convenient way to share something that you heard with someone else. Whether it’s for fun, work, or personal reasons, forwarding a voicemail can make your communication more effective and enjoyable. 

Now that you know how to do it, why not try it out? Find a voicemail that you want to share and follow the steps above. You might be surprised by how much your friends, family, or colleagues appreciate hearing from you. 

How do you think voicemail technology will evolve in the future? Do you think it will become more popular or less relevant as other forms of communication emerge? 

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions: 

Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist