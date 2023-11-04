How to forward a voicemail from any smartphone

Have you ever received a voicemail that was so funny, important, or interesting that you wanted to share it with someone else? Maybe it was a hilarious prank call, a sweet message from a loved one, or a crucial update from your boss. Whatever the reason, forwarding a voicemail is a great way to let others hear what you heard.

But how do you do it? Depending on what kind of phone you have, the process may vary slightly. We're here to show you how to forward a voicemail on an iPhone and an Android phone.

Forwarding a voicemail on an iPhone

If you have an iPhone, forwarding a voicemail is very easy. Here are the steps:

Go to the Phone app and tap on Voicemail in the bottom right corner

and tap on in the bottom right corner Find the voicemail that you want to forward and tap on it

that you want to forward and tap on it Tap on the Share button, which has an arrow pointing up out of a square

Choose how you want to send the voicemail. You can use AirDrop to share it with someone nearby, Messages to send it as a text message, Mail to send it as an email, or any other app that supports audio files

to share it with someone nearby, to send it as a text message, to send it as an email, or any that supports audio files Add any additional information or comments that you want and send the voicemail

The person you sent the voicemail to will receive it as an audio clip without a transcript. They can listen to it and reply to you if they want.

Forwarding a voicemail on an Android phone

If you have an Android phone, forwarding a voicemail may be slightly different depending on your model and carrier. However, the general steps are similar to the iPhone. Here is how to do it:

Open the Phone app and tap on Voicemail

and tap on Find the voicemail that you want to forward and tap on it

that you want to forward and tap on it Expand the voicemail and tap on the Send arrow

Choose the app that you want to use to send the voicemail. You can use Messages , Gmail , WhatsApp , or any other app that supports audio files

that you want to use to send the voicemail. You can use , , , or that supports audio files Add any additional information or comments that you want and send the voicemail

The person you sent the voicemail to will receive it as an audio clip without a transcript. They can listen to it and reply to you if they want.

Pro tip: If you want to save a voicemail message for future reference, you can email it to yourself and store it in your inbox.

Kurt's key takeaways

Forwarding a voicemail is a simple and convenient way to share something that you heard with someone else. Whether it’s for fun, work, or personal reasons, forwarding a voicemail can make your communication more effective and enjoyable.

Now that you know how to do it, why not try it out? Find a voicemail that you want to share and follow the steps above. You might be surprised by how much your friends, family, or colleagues appreciate hearing from you.

