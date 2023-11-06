Expand / Collapse search
Apple

How to use Safari Profiles on iOS 17 to separate work from your personal life

New Apple iOS 17 feature lets you manage multiple online identities on your iPhone, iPad or Mac

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report Fox News
Published
How to use Safari Profiles on iOS 17 to separate work from your personal life

How to use Safari Profiles on iOS 17 to separate work from your personal life

Kurt "The CyberGuy" Knutsson explains how to give your Safari iOS 17 browser an alter ego.

Do you ever feel overwhelmed by the number of tabs you have open in Safari? Do you wish you could easily separate your work and personal browsing without losing your progress or preferences? If so, you might want to try out the new Safari profiles feature in iOS 17.

What are ‘Safari Profiles’?

Safari profiles let you create different profiles for different purposes, each with its own history, data, tabs, groups and favorites. This way, you can keep your browser organized and switch between profiles with just a few taps.

For example, you can have a profile for your home renovation project, another one for your work emails and documents and another one for your online shopping and social media. I love using this new feature to keep things sorted out in my brain and not just my web browser.

Safari profiles are synced across all your devices that are signed in with your Apple ID so you can access them on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Here's how to create, use and delete Safari profiles on your iPhone.

How to create a Safari profile on your iPhone

Creating a Safari profile on your iPhone is easy and quick. Here are the steps you need to follow:

  • On your iPhone, go to Settings
  • Tap Safari
  • Then tap New Profile
  • Tap Name, enter a name for this profile, then choose an icon and color

How to create a Safari Profile on iOS 17

Kurt "The CyberGuy" Knutsson explains how to create a Safari Profile on iOS 17. (CyberGuy.com)

  • Below Settings, tap Favorites to choose a bookmarks folder
  • Tap Open New Tabs and choose the page you want new tabs to open to
  • Then tap < Back and Done in the upper right of the screen.
How to create a Safari Profile on iOS 17

Kurt "The CyberGuy" Knutsson explains how to create a Safari Profile on iOS 17. (CyberGuy.com)

Now, you have created a new Safari profile on your iPhone. You can repeat these steps to create as many profiles as you want.

How to switch between Safari profiles on your iPhone

Once you have created your Safari profiles, you can easily switch between them while browsing in Safari. Here is how you can do that:

  • On your iPhone, open the Safari app
  • Tap the Tabs button on the bottom right. It’s the icon with the squares overlapping each other.
  • Then tap the arrow facing down
  • Tap Profile
How to create a Safari Profile on iOS 17

Kurt "The CyberGuy" Knutsson explains how to create a Safari Profile on iOS 17. (CyberGuy.com)

  • Then select the profile you want to use
How to create a Safari Profile on iOS 17

Kurt "The CyberGuy" Knutsson explains how to create a Safari Profile on iOS 17. (CyberGuy.com)

You will see the tabs, groups and favorites of the selected profile. You can also see the name, icon and color of the profile on the top left of the screen. To switch back to another profile, just repeat these steps.

How to delete a Safari profile on your iPhone

If you no longer need a Safari profile, you can delete it at any time. However, be careful, as this action can’t be undone. Here is how you can delete a Safari profile on your iPhone:

  • Go to Settings
  • Click Safari
  • Then tap a Profile
  • Tap Delete Profile

How to create a Safari Profile on iOS 17

Kurt "The CyberGuy" Knutsson explains how to create a Safari Profile on iOS 17. (CyberGuy.com)

  • You will see a confirmation message asking you if you want to delete the profile and its data, including favorites, history, and tabs. Tap Delete to confirm.
How to create a Safari Profile on iOS 17

Kurt "The CyberGuy" Knutsson explains how to create a Safari Profile on iOS 17. (CyberGuy.com)

Kurt's key takeaways

Safari profiles are a great way to keep your browser organized and switch between different purposes. You can create, use and delete Safari profiles on your iPhone with ease. Safari profiles also work on Mac with Safari in very similar ways. Try them out and see how they can make your browsing experience more convenient and enjoyable.

Apple Macbook laptops are seen in Cambodia

People look at MacBook laptops during the first Apple Premium Reseller grand opening in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on July 15, 2023. (TANG CHHIN SOTHY/AFP via Getty Images)

How do you think the new Safari profiles could change the way you browse on your devices, and what creative uses do you foresee for this feature in managing your online activities? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

