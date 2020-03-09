Pig swallows and poops pedometer, sparks farm fire

Talk about saving the bacon. Firefighters in the U.K. were recently called to a fire in a pigpen that started in the strangest of circumstances.

“Should be an oink not a tweet,” quipped North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service on Twitter Saturday. “Tadcaster and Knaresbororough firecrews attended a fire to 4 pigpens near Bramham.”

The fire at the farm in Northern England was caused by a battery-powered pedometer that was carried by one of the pigs in order to prove it was free-range, according to firefighters. The pedometer was swallowed and then defecated by one of the other pigs, sparking the fire.

“After nature had taken its course, it's believed that the copper from the batteries reacted with the pigpens contents and in conjunction with dry bedding, ignited burning approx. 75sqm of hay. A hosereel was used to extinguish the fire and save the bacon.”

Images tweeted by Russell Jenkinson, a crew manager at North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, showed firefighters dealing with the incident.

No pigs were harmed in the bizarre fire.

