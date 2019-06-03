Raccoon dogs that terrorized English village recaptured

A pair of raccoon dogs that terrorized a village in England has been recaptured, police say.

SWNS reported last week that police were called to Clarborough in Nottinghamshire after some residents were subjected to a two-hour standoff with one of the strange-looking animals and livestock was attacked.

'CRAZY' RACCOON DOG TERRORIZES VILLAGERS

Police had warned local residents to be on their guard after two raccoon dogs dug their way out of a nearby enclosure on the morning of May 28.

In a Facebook post, Nottinghamshire Police confirmed that, after a number of sightings, the animals were recaptured in the local area late on May 31. “The owners have since secured their enclosure, to which they will be returned,” officers said.

Raccoon dogs are not raccoons, but are members of the canid, or dog family, according to the U.K.’s Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. They are related to foxes and wolves.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Raccoon dogs are wild animals - rather than domesticated pets,” it explains, on its website, noting that the animals pose “a highly invasive risk” to native species in Europe.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers