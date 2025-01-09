Chinese auto giant wants to make flying cars your next commute option

GAC Group, a prominent automotive manufacturer from China, is making waves in the transportation sector with the launch of its new eVTOL brand, Govy.

This development reflects GAC's commitment to sustainable air travel, as the company taps into its extensive automotive expertise and innovative technology to create fresh solutions for urban mobility.

With Govy, GAC is not just entering the flying car market; it's setting the stage for a new era in how we think about commuting and connectivity in our cities.

Introducing the AirJet

The flagship aircraft of Govy, named AirJet, is a revolutionary composite-wing flying car designed to operate as an air taxi for distances of up to 124 miles. This innovative vehicle combines the efficiency of fixed-wing aircraft with the flexibility of multi-rotor systems, allowing for vertical takeoff and landing capabilities.

The AirJet is constructed with over 90% carbon fiber composite materials, making it remarkably lightweight — just one-third the weight of a conventional car of similar size. This lightweight design not only enhances performance but also enables longer electric flights.

Performance and features of the AirJet

In terms of performance, the AirJet is powered by GAC's proprietary electric drive system, which allows it to reach impressive speeds of up to 155 miles per hour. The current model boasts a range exceeding 124 miles, with ambitious plans to extend this range to 249 miles through the development of future solid-state battery technology. Additionally, the AirJet can be recharged in just 30 minutes, ensuring quick turnaround times for operations.

The AirJet is designed with both luxury and safety in mind. It features a spacious cabin with a "1+1+X" seating arrangement that provides flexibility for passengers. The aircraft is equipped with autonomous flight capabilities, allowing for seamless operation without human intervention. Safety is paramount in the design of the AirJet. It includes advanced safety systems such as redundant power and control systems, real-time monitoring, and obstacle detection to ensure secure flights.

The robo-air taxi system

GAC's vision extends beyond individual aircraft to encompass a comprehensive Robo-AirTaxi system that integrates ground and aerial transport for end-to-end smart mobility solutions. This system will utilize the Govy AirCar for short urban trips under 12.4 miles and the AirJet for mid-range travel up to 124 miles. A key aspect of this vision is the creation of a "40-minute Greater Bay Area life circle" in China, which aims to facilitate efficient intercity travel and significantly reduce transit times and costs.

Future plans and commercialization

Looking ahead, GAC has outlined an ambitious roadmap for Govy. By 2025, the company aims to achieve airworthiness certification for its flying cars, establish production lines, and begin taking pre-orders from customers. Furthermore, GAC plans to launch demonstration operations in two to three Greater Bay Area cities of China by 2027.

Kurt's key takeaways

With the introduction of Govy and its flagship AirJet, GAC Group is positioning itself at the forefront of urban aerial transportation. By combining innovative technology with a comprehensive ecosystem approach, GAC aims to transform urban mobility into something smarter, safer, and more sustainable. As we move toward a future where aerial vehicles become an integral part of our transportation networks, GAC's initiatives could play a pivotal role in shaping how we navigate our cities and connect with one another.

