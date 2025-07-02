Lost dogs on Fourth of July: How to keep your pet safe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Fourth of July might be your favorite summer holiday, but for dogs, it's often the scariest night of the year.

Across the country, shelters see a huge uptick in lost pets between July 4 and July 6. Some report increases as high as 60%.

July 5 is even considered one of the busiest days for animal shelters. So what's going on? Fireworks. Those loud, unpredictable explosions can send even the calmest dogs into full-blown panic mode. In their attempt to escape the noise, many run off through doors, fences, or windows, often traveling far from home before they calm down.

FLORIDA BOMB SQUAD DEMONSTRATES DAMAGE FIREWORKS CAN INFLICT USING WATERMELON

Ziggy's story: A lost dog reunited by tech

While the Fourth of July leads to a big spike in missing pets, dogs can go missing at any time, and being prepared ahead of time can make all the difference. That was the case for Ziggy, a sweet pup from Long Beach, California, who ran off while his family was visiting relatives in Watsonville. One moment, the door was open, and the next, Ziggy was gone. His owner, Surely, was devastated and searched for days with no luck.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Months later, hope came through a notification from Love Lost, a free national database that uses AI photo-matching to help reunite lost pets with their families. A dog that looked just like Ziggy had turned up at a shelter in Santa Cruz County. Surely reached out, and to her relief, it was him. After five long months and hundreds of miles apart, Ziggy was finally back home.

"When I reunited with Ziggy, it was the most unimaginable feeling," Surely said. "Love Lost brought him back."

Simple ways to keep your dog safe this 4th of July

Loud fireworks, flashing lights and crowds can all be overwhelming for pets. But the good news? With a little planning, you can greatly reduce the chances of your dog going missing during the holiday.

5 smart tips to protect your pet during fireworks

1. Keep pets indoors and secure: Before the fireworks start, bring your dog inside, even if they're usually fine in the yard. Close windows, lower the blinds and draw the curtains to soften the noise and block flashing lights. If you're hosting guests, post a reminder on the door so no one accidentally lets your pet out.

2. Set up a calm, cozy space: Choose a quiet room or area where your dog feels safe. Add their favorite blanket or toy, and consider playing calming music or white noise to help muffle outside sounds. There are also pet-calming playlists and anxiety wraps that can help.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

3. Check ID tags and microchips: Make sure your dog's collar tag has your current phone number and that their microchip is registered with up-to-date contact info. If your dog does get loose, this can be the fastest way to get them back.

4. Use a GPS tracker or smart collar: Technology has come a long way when it comes to pet safety. Affordable GPS trackers like the Apple AirTag, Tractive, or Jiobit let you follow your dog's location in real time using your smartphone. Many even let you set safe zones or share tracking with others if your dog goes missing. Just make sure the tracker you choose is durable, attaches securely to the collar, and offers live tracking features, because when every second counts, knowing where your dog is can make all the difference.

Check out the five best pet trackers at Cyberguy.com/PetTrackers.

5. Register with Love Lost: Take a few minutes to upload a clear photo of your dog to Love Lost, a free, nationwide database powered by AI photo-matching. If your pet ever goes missing, this one step could be the reason they make it home safely. Also, if you find a lost dog wandering in your neighborhood, take a quick photo and upload it to Love Lost. The platform makes it easy to match found pets with their families, and again, it's free to use.

Kurt's key takeaways

The 4th of July can be tough on pets, but it doesn't have to end in heartbreak. July also marks the start of National Lost Pet Prevention Month, so now is the perfect time to take action. Register your dog with a lost pet database, secure your home, and check those ID tags. By planning ahead, you can enjoy the fireworks and keep your best friend safe at home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

What’s one tip you would share with other pet owners to prevent lost pets? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts, and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide - free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM/NEWSLETTER.

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.