Landline identity theft leads to major bank fraud

Landline identity theft is an emerging threat that gives scammers backdoor access to your accounts.

An outdated phone number, especially a forgotten landline, can help them bypass security and drain your savings.

Here's how it happens and how to stop it.

How forgotten landline identity theft drained a bank account

Richard from Reno, Nevada, shared a troubling story. His friend lost money to scammers because their old landline number was still linked to a bank account.

It started with a credit alert asking whether the friend had opened a new card. They said no and thought the issue was resolved.

But soon after, they couldn't access their bank or investment accounts. Despite having transaction alerts enabled, the money was already gone.

The scammer didn't hack a password. Instead, they used a security loophole, an outdated landline still listed on file.

"My friend had an old but active landline linked to their bank account," Richard said. "The thief convinced the phone company to port the number to a mobile device. Then they used it to intercept security codes and drain the account."

The scammer requested a password reset. The bank sent a verification code to the old number, now controlled by the scammer. That code let them change the login, lock the victim out, and move the funds.

Credit monitoring caught the new credit inquiry but failed to detect the fraud inside the existing accounts. By the time access was restored, the money had disappeared.

Why landline identity theft is so easy to pull off

This scam highlights how identity thieves evolve. They don’t always need advanced tools. Sometimes, they just use the details you’ve forgotten.

The role of number porting

The attacker used number porting, a process meant to help people keep their number when switching carriers. It’s legitimate, until scammers exploit it.

In this case, the thief pretended to be the victim and asked the phone company to transfer the landline number to a mobile device. Once the number was active, they received calls and texts, including two-factor authentication (2FA) codes.

How old contact info creates new risks

Many people forget to update recovery settings after creating an account. But an outdated phone number or email can still receive security codes. If a scammer gains control of those recovery tools, your accounts are wide open.

The overlooked weaknesses that made this attack work

Even small gaps in your security settings can lead to big problems. These were the key vulnerabilities in this case:

Old phone numbers stay linked too long

Scammers can hijack even inactive numbers through porting. If those numbers still connect to your bank or email, they become an easy target.

Credit monitoring can miss real-time fraud

Tools that monitor new credit accounts won’t always detect unauthorized transactions in your existing bank or investment accounts.

Weak 2FA setups can be hijacked

2FA is helpful, but only when the linked phone number or email is secure. If a scammer controls that method, they can bypass your protections.

How to prevent landline identity theft

You can’t stop scammers from trying, but you can make it much harder for them to succeed. Use these steps to reduce your risk.

1. Audit your account recovery options: Check your recovery settings on every important account. Delete old phone numbers or backup emails. Keep only active, secure options on file.

2. Use an authenticator app: Authenticator apps like Google Authenticator, Authy, or Microsoft Authenticator generate one-time login codes on your device. This is safer than relying on text messages, which scammers can intercept.

3. Freeze number porting with your carrier: Contact your phone provider and ask about port-out protection. This feature blocks scammers from transferring your number without extra identity verification like a PIN or in-person request.

4. Remove your info from data broker sites: Scammers gather personal details like old numbers from public broker listings. Use a data removal service to erase this info from the web. Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting Cyberguy.com/Delete.

Get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web: Cyberguy.com/FreeScan.

5. Monitor your bank activity directly: Set up alerts through your bank for every transaction. Log in regularly, even if you haven’t received any warnings, to catch fraud faster.

6. Use a password manager: A strong, unique password protects each account. A tool like a password manager creates and stores complex passwords for you. It also tracks password health and alerts you to possible breaches. Get more details about my best expert-reviewed Password Managers of 2025 at Cyberguy.com/Passwords.

7. Consider full identity theft protection: Even with strong passwords and 2FA, your personal info can still be exposed. An identity theft protection service offers dark web monitoring, account alerts, and some offer up to $1 million in identity theft insurance. See my tips and best picks on how to protect yourself from identity theft at Cyberguy.com/IdentityTheft.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Landline identity theft shows that forgotten account settings can turn into serious threats. Take a few minutes to review your recovery options. Switch to authenticator apps. Set up port-out protection. And don’t rely on credit monitoring alone, it can’t catch everything. These simple steps can help you stay ahead of evolving scams and protect your most important accounts.

Have you experienced a similar scam or spotted a new tactic? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

