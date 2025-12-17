Improve your music streaming quality in minutes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lossless audio is becoming more common, but many people are still unsure what the term means. In simple words, lossless audio keeps all the details from the original recording. Nothing is removed to make the file smaller, so the music sounds closer to what the artist created. Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music all support at least CD-quality sound. The one major service that still relies on compressed formats is YouTube Music.

Even if your favorite app does not offer lossless quality, you can still improve how your music sounds. Most streaming apps use default settings that focus on convenience instead of clarity. With a few quick tweaks, you can unlock richer audio without buying new gear.

Turn off volume normalization

Volume normalization changes the loudness of your tracks so they match each other. It softens loud songs and boosts quiet ones. That may keep things balanced, but it alters the original recording and can cut the dynamic range.

Turning it off keeps your music closer to what the artist intended. You may adjust the volume more often, but your sound gets cleaner.

How to turn off volume normalization on Spotify

Click your picture icon in the upper left

in the upper left Tap Settings and privacy

Click Playback

Then turn off Enable Audio Normalization (or Volume normalization, depending on your version).

How to check volume normalization on YouTube Music

YouTube Music is the only major music service that still does not support lossless audio, and its volume settings can add more confusion. In 2025, Google began rolling out a feature called Consistent volume, which normalizes loudness between tracks so they play at a more similar level. The catch is that this setting has not reached every account yet. To see if you have it:

YouTube Music (Android and iOS)

Open YouTube Music

Tap your profile photo

Go to Settings

Select Playback (on some iPhones, it appears under Playback & restrictions )

(on some iPhones, it appears under ) Look for a toggle called Consistent volume

If you see Consistent volume, turn it off for the most accurate sound and the widest dynamics. (If you do not see that option on your devices, your version of YouTube Music likely has not received the rollout yet, and there is currently no direct way to disable its volume normalization.)

How to turn off volume normalization on Amazon Music

Amazon Music includes a feature called Normalize Volume, which smooths out loudness between tracks. Turning it off keeps the dynamic range closer to the original recording.

iPhone and Android

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.

Open the Amazon Music app

Tap your profile icon in the upper left

in the upper left Tap Settings

Scroll to Playback

Turn Loudness Normalization off (This may appear as "Normalize Volume" on some versions of the app.)

Mac (desktop app)

Open the Amazon Music app

Click your profile photo in the upper right corner

in the upper right corner Click Settings

Go to Playback

Turn Normalize Volume (or Loudness Normalization ) off

(or ) off Desktop web player (browser)

The web player does not always include a Normalize Volume option. If you see it under Settings → Playback, turn it off. If you do not see it, your account type or browser version does not support changing this setting on the web.

Tune the EQ to your taste

Your equalizer shapes the way your music sounds. It can highlight bass, smooth out middle tones or brighten treble. Many apps include presets. Others let you make custom profiles. If your streaming app falls short, you can try third-party EQ apps like Wavelet on Android or Boom on iOS.

How to adjust your EQ settings

Spotify EQ

Click your picture icon in the upper left

in the upper left Go to Settings and Privacy

Tap Playback

Click Equalizer

Once you open the Equalizer, you will see sliders that control different parts of the sound:

Bass for low tones

for low tones Mids for middle tones like vocals and guitars

for middle tones like vocals and guitars Treble for higher tones

You can pick a preset such as Bass Booster, Vocal Booster or Acoustic. You can also move the sliders to create your own profile. Start with a preset, then adjust each slider a little at a time until the music matches what you like.

YouTube Music EQ

Tap the initial icon in the upper right of the screen

in the upper right of the screen Click Settings

Tap Playback

If you see an option labeled Equalizer, tap it to open your device's audio settings. You can adjust bass, mids, or treble based on your taste.

If you do not see an Equalizer option, that is completely normal. YouTube Music does not include its own EQ on most devices. The app only shows an EQ button when your phone or tablet has a system equalizer that YouTube Music can access. Many iPhones and several Android models hide or remove access to the system EQ, so the setting never appears.

To use EQ on devices that do not support it, consider a third-party app such as Wavelet on Android or Boom on iOS.

Apple Music EQ on iPhone

Apple Music does not include an EQ menu inside the app. To adjust your sound profile:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone

app on your iPhone Tap Apps

Click Music

Then tap EQ .

. Pick a preset like Vocal Booster, Reduce Bass or Acoustic, or try a few options to find the sound you prefer.

Switching EQ presets is one of the fastest ways to make your music feel new again.

Apple Music EQ on Mac

The Mac version of Apple Music includes its own equalizer, but it can be hard to find if you are not used to the Mac menu bar. Here's exactly what you should see:

Open Finder

Go to Applications

Open the Music app

Once the Music app is open, look at the very top of your screen, above everything else. This thin horizontal strip is the Mac menu bar. It does not sit inside the Music app window. It is always at the very top of macOS.

You should see words in the menu bar that look like this (from left to right):

Music File Edit Song View Controls Account Window Help

Click Window in that row

in that row A dropdown menu should appear beneath the word " Window"

In that dropdown, look for Equalizer and click it

As soon as you click Equalizer, a small floating window should appear with:

A dropdown menu of presets (Bass Booster, Classical, Vocal, Acoustic, etc.)

A row of vertical sliders for different frequency bands

A checkbox to turn the EQ on or off

If the Equalizer option does not appear in the Window menu, or the EQ window does not pop up when selected, that is a known issue affecting some macOS versions in late 2025. It is not something you're doing wrong.

You can also check Window > Sound Enhancer to disable Apple's extra processing if you prefer clean sound.

Amazon Music EQ

Amazon Music does not include its own built-in EQ in the app. Instead, it uses your device's system equalizer.

If your device has a system EQ:

You will see an Equalizer button inside Amazon Music under Settings > Playback

button inside Amazon Music under Tapping it opens your device's sound settings

If you do not see an Equalizer option, your phone does not expose a system EQ to apps. This is normal on many iPhone and Android models. For EQ control, Amazon Music recommends using third-party EQ apps or system-level audio tools.

Avoid Dolby Atmos if you want lossless

Dolby Atmos adds a spatial effect. It makes sound feel like it is coming from around you. It is immersive but not the same as lossless quality. Many users mix these up and lose out on higher audio fidelity without realizing it.

On Apple Music, you can download songs in Dolby Atmos or in lossless quality, but not both at the same time. If Atmos is on, your downloads will not save in lossless format.

How to check your settings

Apple Music

On your iPhone, click Settings

Click Apps

Tap Music

Scroll down to Dolby Atmos and turn it off

Pro Tip: Delete and re-download songs to replace Atmos files with Lossless or Hi-Res Lossless versions.

Amazon Music

How to check your audio quality settings on Amazon Music

Open the Amazon Music app

app Tap your profile icon in the upper left

in the upper left Tap Settings

Go to Playback

Check these options:

Streaming Audio Quality

Choose HD or Ultra HD for lossless playback

or for lossless playback If you only see "Best Available", click it as it will automatically use HD/Ultra HD when your plan and device allow

Download Audio Quality

Some users only see Standard and Space Saver, which means lossless downloads are not available on that plan or device. If HD/Ultra HD downloads are supported on your account, set this to HD or Ultra HD for lossless offline files. Not every user will see them. Amazon has not rolled out lossless downloads universally, even for Unlimited subscribers.

Spatial Audio (only appears on supported accounts)

If visible, turn Spatial Audio off for consistent lossless stereo. Dolby Atmos or 360 Reality Audio may override Ultra HD when both versions exist. If the toggle does not appear, your device or account is not part of Amazon’s spatial-audio rollout.

Spotify

Spotify does not support Dolby Atmos. You will not see a toggle for it, and there is no risk of replacing lossless files with Atmos versions. Spotify streams only in stereo.

YouTube Music

YouTube Music supports spatial audio on some devices, but the service does not offer lossless audio at all. Turning on spatial audio does not affect lossless quality because lossless formats are not available.

Improve your audio quality settings on any streaming service

Every platform lets you raise streaming quality. Free tiers often default to lower quality to save data. Paid plans unlock higher bitrates. Here's what you get with the top tiers:

Spotify Premium : up to 24-bit/44.1 kHz FLAC

up to 24-bit/44.1 kHz FLAC Apple Music: up to 24-bit/192 kHz ALAC

up to 24-bit/192 kHz ALAC Amazon Music Ultra HD: up to 24-bit/192 kHz

up to 24-bit/192 kHz YouTube Music: still no lossless support

still no lossless support Other simple ways to improve your sound

If you want even better audio, try a few hardware checks.

Confirm your earbuds or headphones support high-resolution Bluetooth codecs like LDAC or AptX Adaptive

Use a USB-C DAC if your headphones do not support high-res codecs

Match your audio gear to your source to avoid compression issues

Small swaps can produce big upgrades.

Kurt's key takeaways

Better sound is only a few taps away. These settings help you unlock cleaner audio, wider dynamics, and more detail without buying expensive equipment. Small changes can make your music feel richer and more immersive across every track.

What tweak made the biggest difference for your sound? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

