How to create custom Gmail signature

Are your emails lacking that professional touch? If the answer is yes, we're here to help.

By adding a Gmail signature, you can elevate your email game and make a lasting impression.

Whether you’re a business professional, freelancer or just want to spruce up your personal emails, follow these simple steps to create a polished Gmail signature.

If you have an iPhone, we have steps to add a custom signature to your emails. Just click here .

Step 1: Access Gmail settings on desktop

Log in to your Gmail account on your desktop

on your desktop Click the gear icon in the top-right corner to open Settings

Then click See all settings

Make sure you're on the General tab

Step 2: Create your signature

Scroll down in the settings until you see the Signature section

If there are no signatures, click Create New

Where it says, Name new signature , give your signature a name (e.g., "Work").

, give your signature a (e.g., "Work"). Then click Create

Next, craft your signature text: Some things to consider including are your name, job title and company. Add relevant contact information, such as your website, newsletter address, phone number or social media links. Keep it concise and professional.

Some things to consider including are your name, job title and company. Add relevant contact information, such as your website, newsletter address, phone number or social media links. Keep it concise and professional. You can adjust the font , style and colors as needed in the task bar right below it.

, and as needed in the task bar right below it. You can also insert a company logo by moving the cursor to the task bar and clicking insert image, select the logo and resize as necessary.

Step 3: Customize for different purposes

Here's how to create multiple signatures:

Click Create New to make additional signatures

Name them (e.g., "Casual," "Personal," etc.)

(e.g., "Casual," "Personal," etc.) Next, click Create

Then, type each signature based on its purpose

Below that, you are going to see a section called Signature defaults. There are two categories available: For New Email Use: This signature will be automatically added to new emails you compose. On Reply/Forward Use: This signature will be added when you reply to or forward an email.

. There are two categories available: This signature will be automatically added to new emails you compose. This signature will be added when you reply to or forward an email. For New Email Use: This signature will be automatically added to new emails you compose.

This signature will be automatically added to new emails you compose. On Reply/Forward Use: This signature will be added when you reply to or forward an email.

This signature will be added when you reply to or forward an email. By default, both options are set to No Signature.

Click under each category to select the appropriate signature you’ve created.

Step 4: Fine-tune signature settings

Next, click the box if you want to insert your signature before quoted text in replies and remove the "--" line that precedes it.

if you want to insert your signature and remove the Scroll down and click Save Changes.

How to set up your Gmail signature on Android

Your signature only shows up in messages you send from the Gmail app.

Open the Gmail app

In the top left of the screen, tap the three horizontal lines

Scroll to the bottom, then tap Settings

Choose the Google Account where you want to add a signature

Tap Mobile Signature

Enter the text for your signature

for your signature Tap OK

How to set up your Gmail signature on iPhone

Your signature only shows up in messages you send from the Gmail app.

Launch the Gmail app on your iPhone

on your iPhone Tap the three horizontal lines located in the top-left corner of the screen

located in the top-left corner of the screen Scroll down and select Settings

Under the "Compose and Reply" section, tap on Signature settings

Turn on the switch for Mobile Signature

Now, you can type your desired email signature into the provided area. Craft your signature with relevant information, such as your name, job title, web address, newsletter link and phone number

into the provided area. Craft your signature with relevant information, such as your name, job title, web address, newsletter link and phone number Then tap Done

Kurt's key takeaways

Now you know how to set up your Gmail signature on your desktop and your phone. From now on, all your outgoing emails will have that professional touch. Remember to keep it concise, relevant and aligned with your personal or business brand.

