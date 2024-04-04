Expand / Collapse search
TECH

How to create custom Gmail signature

Easily add professional email Gmail signature

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report Fox News
Published
Adding Gmail signature can add personal touch to emails Video

Adding Gmail signature can add personal touch to emails

You can make a lasting impression with a Gmail signature.

Are your emails lacking that professional touch? If the answer is yes, we're here to help. 

By adding a Gmail signature, you can elevate your email game and make a lasting impression. 

Whether you’re a business professional, freelancer or just want to spruce up your personal emails, follow these simple steps to create a polished Gmail signature.

If you have an iPhone, we have steps to add a custom signature to your emails. Just click here.

Step 1: Access Gmail settings on desktop 

  • Log in to your Gmail account on your desktop
  • Click the gear icon in the top-right corner to open Settings
gmail signature 1

Steps to create a custom Gmail signature on desktop (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

  • Then click See all settings
GMAIL signature 2

Steps to create a custom Gmail signature on desktop (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

  • Make sure you're on the General tab

gmail signature 3

Steps to create a custom Gmail signature on desktop (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

Step 2: Create your signature

  • Scroll down in the settings until you see the Signature section
GMAIL signature 4

Steps to create a custom Gmail signature on desktop (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

  • If there are no signatures, click Create New
GMAIL signature 5

Steps to create a custom Gmail signature on desktop (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

  • Where it says, Name new signature, give your signature a name (e.g., "Work").
  • Then click Create
gmail signature 6

Steps to create a custom Gmail signature on desktop (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

  • Next, craft your signature text: Some things to consider including are your name, job title and company. Add relevant contact information, such as your website, newsletter address, phone number or social media links. Keep it concise and professional.
  • You can adjust the font, style and colors as needed in the task bar right below it.
  • You can also insert a company logo by moving the cursor to the task bar and clicking insert image, select the logo and resize as necessary.
GMAIL signature 7

Steps to create a custom Gmail signature on desktop (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

Step 3: Customize for different purposes

Here's how to create multiple signatures:

  • Click Create New to make additional signatures
gmail signature 8

Steps to create a custom Gmail signature on desktop (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

  • Name them (e.g., "Casual," "Personal," etc.)
  • Next, click Create
gmail signature 9

Steps to create a custom Gmail signature on desktop ( Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

  • Then, type each signature based on its purpose
gmail signature 10

Steps to create a custom Gmail signature on desktop (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

  • Below that, you are going to see a section called Signature defaults. There are two categories available:For New Email Use: This signature will be automatically added to new emails you compose.On Reply/Forward Use: This signature will be added when you reply to or forward an email.
  • For New Email Use: This signature will be automatically added to new emails you compose.
  • On Reply/Forward Use: This signature will be added when you reply to or forward an email.
  • By default, both options are set to No Signature.
  • Click under each category to select the appropriate signature you’ve created.
gmail signature 11

Steps to create a custom Gmail signature on desktop (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

Step 4: Fine-tune signature settings

  • Next, click the box if you want to insert your signature before quoted text in replies and remove the "--" line that precedes it.
  • Scroll down and click Save Changes.

Steps to create a custom Gmail signature on desktop (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

How to set up your Gmail signature on Android

Your signature only shows up in messages you send from the Gmail app.

  • Open the Gmail app
  • In the top left of the screen, tap the three horizontal lines 
  • Scroll to the bottom, then tap Settings
  • Choose the Google Account where you want to add a signature
gmail signature 13

Steps to create a custom Gmail signature on Android (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

  • Tap Mobile Signature
  • Enter the text for your signature
  • Tap OK

gmail signature 14

Steps to create a custom Gmail signature on Android (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

How to set up your Gmail signature on iPhone

Your signature only shows up in messages you send from the Gmail app.

  • Launch the Gmail app on your iPhone
  • Tap the three horizontal lines located in the top-left corner of the screen
  • Scroll down and select Settings
  • Under the "Compose and Reply" section, tap on Signature settings
  • Turn on the switch for Mobile Signature
  • Now, you can type your desired email signature into the provided area. Craft your signature with relevant information, such as your name, job title, web address, newsletter link and phone number
  • Then tap Done 
gmail signature 15

Steps to create a custom Gmail signature on iPhone (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

Kurt's key takeaways

Now you know how to set up your Gmail signature on your desktop and your phone. From now on, all your outgoing emails will have that professional touch. Remember to keep it concise, relevant and aligned with your personal or business brand.

Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist who has a deep love of technology, gear and gadgets that make life better with his contributions for Fox News & FOX Business beginning mornings on "FOX & Friends." Got a tech question? Get Kurt’s free CyberGuy Newsletter, share your voice, a story idea or comment at CyberGuy.com.