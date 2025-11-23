How to stop Google AI from scanning your Gmail

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Google shared a new update on November 5, confirming that Gemini Deep Research can now use context from your Gmail, Drive and Chat. This allows the AI to pull information from your messages, attachments and stored files to support your research.

Some people view this as a convenience. They like the idea of faster answers and easier searches. If you feel that way, too, that is completely fine.

However, many people do not want AI scanning private messages or personal documents. If that sounds like you, there is good news. You can turn these features off with a few quick taps in Gmail.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts, and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide — free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

GOOGLE ISSUES WARNING ON FAKE VPN APPS

Why this update matters

This feature gives Google permission to scan every email in your Gmail account. That includes personal notes, financial documents, tax files and any sensitive information in your inbox. AI looks for patterns to improve responses, but Google says Gmail content is not used to train the Gemini model and that no user settings were changed automatically.

Google also says that Gmail, Docs and Sheets are not used for AI training unless you directly give Gemini that content yourself.

While Google says the feature improves your experience, some users prefer more control. You may want privacy first and convenience second. If so, you can opt out today.

GOOGLE CHROME AUTOFILL NOW HANDLES IDS

How to stop AI from scanning your Gmail

You can turn this off directly in Gmail settings. Follow these steps:

Open Gmail

Tap the gear icon in the top right

Select See all settings

Scroll until you find Smart Features

Turn off Smart features by clicking it off.

It will ask you to click "Turn off and reload."

Now, scroll to Google Workspace smart features and click "Manage Workspace smart feature settings."

Turn off both checkboxes and then click Save.

A pop-up will appear in the bottom left-hand corner of the screen that says "Your preferences have been saved."

Once you switch these off, Gmail stops scanning your messages for smart features or AI enhancements. This returns control to you.

What happens when you turn it off

After you disable these settings, features like smart email suggestions may stop working. That includes predictive text, automatic bill reminders and quick booking prompts. You can always turn them back on if you change your mind.

Turning these off does not break Gmail. Your inbox works the same. You simply gain more privacy while you use it.

Want a more private inbox?

If you'd rather keep your email fully separate from AI features, you may want to consider a privacy-focused email service. They don't scan your messages or use your inbox to train any systems. Everything stays private and encrypted.

For people who want more control over their digital privacy, these private and secure email providers offer a straightforward way to keep email activity protected. They give you peace of mind knowing your messages aren't being analyzed in the background.

For recommendations on private and secure email providers, visit Cyberguy.com.

Take my quiz: How safe is your online security?

Think your devices and data are truly protected? Take this quick quiz to see where your digital habits stand. From passwords to Wi-Fi settings, you’ll get a personalized breakdown of what you’re doing right and what needs improvement. Take my Quiz here: Cyberguy.com.

Kurt's key takeaways

Google's newest update blends convenience with automation. It can simplify research by tapping into your Gmail, Drive and Chat. Still, many people want a clear boundary between AI tools and personal messages. With a few quick steps, you can keep your inbox private without losing access to core Gmail features. Just keep in mind: Google says Gmail content isn’t used to train Gemini unless you explicitly give that content to the AI.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Do you think AI tools should have access to your messages by default or should companies ask before scanning anything? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts, and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide — free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.