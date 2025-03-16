How to record voice notes on iPhone and Android

Voice notes are an incredibly convenient way to capture ideas, reminders or important information without needing to type or write. Whether you're using an iPhone or an Android device, we'll walk you through the steps to record voice notes effortlessly.
Recording voice notes on your iPhone
Want to easily capture and organize voice notes on your iPhone? Here’s how you can do it in just a few simple steps using the Notes app. We captured the images below on an iPhone 15 Pro running iOS 18.3.1.
Step 1: Open the Notes app
- Swipe down from the top of your screen and type Notes in the search bar
- Tap on the Notes app to open it
Step 2: Create a new note
- Tap the compose icon (a square with a pencil) at the bottom right corner to create a new note
Step 3: Start recording
- With your note open, tap the paperclip icon above the keyboard
- From the menu that appears, select Record Audio
- Press the large red button to begin recording your voice
Step 4: Stop and save your recording
- Tap the red button again to stop recording
- You can play back your recording using the play button
- To view a transcript, tap the speech bubble icon in the bottom left corner of your screen
- Words will be highlighted as they play, making it easy to review
Step 5: Edit and share
- To rename your recording, tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner
- Select Rename
- Type a new name
- Next, click return
- Then, tap Done
- Share your recording by tapping the share icon
- Then, choose options like AirDrop, Messages or Mail to share it
This feature is especially useful for creating searchable transcripts directly within your notes, making it ideal for meetings or lectures.
Recording voice notes on your Android
Want to quickly capture your thoughts or important moments on your Android? Here’s how you can easily record voice notes using a simple voice recorder app. We captured the images below on a Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.
Step 1: Locate or install a Voice Recorder app
- Open your app drawer and search for Voice Recorder
- Or click the search bar and type Voice Recorder
- If it's not pre-installed, download a voice recorder app from the Google Play Store
Step 2: Start and stop recording
- Open the Voice Recorder app
- Tap the red record button at the bottom of your screen to begin recording
- Tap the stop button when you're done speaking
Step 3: Save your recording
- Then, next to the record button, tap the black square
- Type a name for your recording
- Tap Save
Step 4: Playback
- Tap it from the list of saved recordings to listen to your recording
- Press play
Step 5: Share
- To share it, tap on your recording
- Then select the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner
- Click the Share icon
- Choose your preferred method of sharing, such as Messages, Email or Google Drive
Kurt’s key takeaways
Recording voice notes is a simple way to stay organized and capture ideas on the go. Whether you’re using an iPhone or an Android, these steps will ensure you never lose track of important thoughts. With just a few taps, you can save time and boost productivity while keeping all your notes easily accessible.
