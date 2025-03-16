How to record voice notes on iPhone and Android

Voice notes are an incredibly convenient way to capture ideas, reminders or important information without needing to type or write. Whether you're using an iPhone or an Android device, we'll walk you through the steps to record voice notes effortlessly.

Recording voice notes on your iPhone

Want to easily capture and organize voice notes on your iPhone? Here’s how you can do it in just a few simple steps using the Notes app. We captured the images below on an iPhone 15 Pro running iOS 18.3.1.

Step 1: Open the Notes app

Swipe down from the top of your screen and type Notes in the search bar

in the search bar Tap on the Notes app to open it

Step 2: Create a new note

Tap the compose icon (a square with a pencil) at the bottom right corner to create a new note

Step 3: Start recording

With your note open, tap the paperclip icon above the keyboard

above the keyboard From the menu that appears, select Record Audio

Press the large red button to begin recording your voice

Step 4: Stop and save your recording

Tap the red button again to stop recording

to stop recording You can play back your recording using the play button

To view a transcript, tap the speech bubble icon in the bottom left corner of your screen

Words will be highlighted as they play, making it easy to review

Step 5: Edit and share

To rename your recording, tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner

in the upper-right corner Select Rename

Type a new name

Next, click return

Then , tap Done

tap Share your recording by tapping the share icon

Then, choose options like AirDrop, Messages or Mail to share it

This feature is especially useful for creating searchable transcripts directly within your notes, making it ideal for meetings or lectures.

Recording voice notes on your Android

Want to quickly capture your thoughts or important moments on your Android? Here’s how you can easily record voice notes using a simple voice recorder app. We captured the images below on a Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.

Step 1: Locate or install a Voice Recorder app

Open your app drawer and search for Voice Recorder

and search for Or click the search bar and type Voice Recorder

and type If it's not pre-installed, download a voice recorder app from the Google Play Store

Step 2: Start and stop recording

Open the Voice Recorder app

Tap the red record button at the bottom of your screen to begin recording

at the bottom of your screen to begin recording Tap the stop button when you're done speaking

Step 3: Save your recording

Then, next to the record button, tap the black square

Type a name for your recording

for your recording Tap Save

Step 4: Playback

Tap it from the list of saved recordings to listen to your recording

from the list of saved recordings to to your recording Press play

Step 5: Share

To share it, tap on your recording

Then select the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner

in the upper-right corner Click the Share icon

Choose your preferred method of sharing, such as Messages, Email or Google Drive

Kurt’s key takeaways

Recording voice notes is a simple way to stay organized and capture ideas on the go. Whether you’re using an iPhone or an Android, these steps will ensure you never lose track of important thoughts. With just a few taps, you can save time and boost productivity while keeping all your notes easily accessible.

