How to free up space on your Android

Is your Android running out of storage space again?

Let’s fix it with three simple tricks that can free up valuable space on your device.

IPhone users, here's how to free up space on your device.

Trick 1: Delete hidden clutter

Hidden files and folders often consume significant storage space. Here’s how to clean them up:

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.

Open your File Manager (it might be called "My Files").

(it might be called "My Files"). Tap the three dots in the top-right.

in the top-right. Select Settings.

Enable "Show Hidden System Files".

Now, let’s go to the ".thumbnails" folder by tapping on the folder that says "My Files".

Next, select "Internal Storage".

Tap the Pictures folder.

folder. Then, click .thumbnails.

Select " All" images.

images. Then tap Delete.

Confirm by clicking Move to Trash. By deleting the thumbnail folder, you'll free up valuable storage space on your Android by removing the small preview images of photos and videos stored on your device. Note, the file or folder will come back automatically as you browse photos again, so if you're constantly low on storage, clearing the .thumbnails folder every so often can help — but it's just a temporary fix. The system will rebuild it as needed.

By deleting the thumbnail folder, you'll free up valuable storage space on your Android by removing the small preview images of photos and videos stored on your device. Note, the file or folder will come back automatically as you browse photos again, so if you're constantly low on storage, clearing the .thumbnails folder every so often can help — but it's just a temporary fix. The system will rebuild it as needed.

go back twice by clicking the Open "Movies" or "Downloads" , and repeat the above steps to clear more space.

or , and repeat the above steps to clear more space. Finally, find the Trash and click on it.

Select "All".

Tap Delete all.

Confirm your decision by clicking Delete.

Trick 2: Google Photos magic

Google Photos offers a seamless way to manage photo storage without losing your memories. Here's how to free up space using Google Photos:

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.

Open the Google Photos app.

Tap your profile picture in the top-right corner.

in the top-right corner. Choose Free up space on this device.

Review the files and tap the blue bar at the bottom of the screen.

at the bottom of the screen. Click Allow to clear local copies of photos already backed up.

Your photos stay safe, but won't take up your phone's storage. Now, before deleting files in your downloads, movies, or .thumbnails folders, take a moment to review them. These may contain files you’ve saved intentionally, including important documents or personal media. While cleaning up unused files can free up space, be sure not to remove anything you still need.

Trick 3: Clear unused apps

Uninstalling unused apps can significantly free up storage space on your Android device. Here’s how to uninstall unused apps:

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.

Open Settings on your Android.

on your Android. Click on Apps or Apps and Notifications.

Click the Filter and sort icon.

icon. Tap Uninstalled by you, then tap OK.

Review your installed apps and identify those you no longer use.

and identify those you no longer use. Uninstall these apps to free up space by clicking on the app.

these apps to free up space by Click App details in store.

Then, tap Uninstall.

It'll ask you to confirm your decision by clicking Uninstall.

Trick 4: Get rid of old files

You can also delete unused files and images on Android. These are files or images you haven't edited in the past 30 days.

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.

Navigate to Settings on your Android.

on your Android. Tap Device Care.

Click Storage.

Click Review old files.

Tap All in the upper left-hand corner of the screen to free up space.

in the upper left-hand corner of the screen to free up space. Click Delete at the bottom of the screen.

at the bottom of the screen. Confirm your decision by clicking Delete.

By incorporating these steps, you can efficiently manage your Android device's storage and maintain optimal performance.

Kurt's key takeaways

Running out of storage on your Android can be frustrating, but these tricks provide quick solutions to reclaim space without compromising essential data. By implementing simple strategies like deleting hidden clutter, leveraging Google Photos to free up space, and uninstalling unused apps, you can significantly improve your device's performance. Additionally, regularly reviewing and deleting old files can help maintain a clutter-free phone.

What’s the most surprising thing you’ve found taking up space on your device? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

