Grok AI is now part of new Tesla vehicles

Chatting with Grok while cruising in your Tesla is now a reality.

The conversational artificial intelligence is being included in newer models, according to Elon Musk.

Having Grok around will hopefully make your drive more engaging. It will be like having a buddy with you along for the ride.

What is Grok, and why does it matter?

Grok is a smart AI chatbot built by Elon Musk’s company, xAI. It’s designed to be witty, helpful and more conversational than most assistants. What makes Grok stand out is its personality. It’s not just informative, it’s entertaining.

Grok 4 is the latest version of the chatbot. This upgraded model delivers faster answers, sharper humor and a deeper understanding of context. It's the version currently rolling out in Teslas, and it’s designed to feel more human than ever.

Grok is not available in all Teslas

If your Tesla meets the requirements, you’re already getting Grok 4. Just tap your screen, start chatting and enjoy the ride. However, your Tesla must have an AMD Ryzen processor, which is included in models built from mid-2021, to get Grok. Older cars with Intel Atom processors are not able to run Grok yet. You'll also need software version 2025.26 (available from July 2025) or higher.

Another thing you need is a good Wi-Fi connection or Tesla's $9.99/month Premium Connectivity plan. Grok needs it to process its responses using cloud technology, and that requires the internet.

Grok’s rollout plan starts slowly

Anyone in the U.S. with a Tesla delivered since July 12, 2025, will have Grok good to go. It's only available in the U.S. because Tesla is gathering feedback. Older models like the Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y or Cybertruck will need a software update to get Grok.

How to check Grok’s availability

Not sure if your Tesla meets Grok's requirements? You can easily check by tapping Control and then Software on your vehicle's touch screen. You'll be able to see the software and processor information here.

You can also check in the Tesla app by tapping the menu icon in the top right corner and asking what the specifications of your vehicle are.

What this means for you

This rollout comes hot on the heels of Grok 4's debut, which is xAI's latest AI model. This particular version of Grok has stirred some buzz (and a few raised eyebrows) for its bold responses. You can start chatting with Grok today if your Tesla meets the requirements. Just don't expect it to be able to help you with navigation, playing music or adjusting the AC just yet.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Grok's arrival in Tesla vehicles could make for more entertaining drives with the chatty AI on board. Talking to your car on those long solo drives can potentially make the ride feel shorter. It's just the start, though, since it can't do anything useful yet. But there is room to grow beyond answering questions. Once it's able to access your car controls, your car will really feel like K.I.T.T., the famous, artificially intelligent car from the 1980s TV series Knight Rider.

Are you ready to go on a ride along with Grok? Why or why not? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

