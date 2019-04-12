'Game of Thrones' Season 8: What people are searching for

Winter is here and so are the searchers.

As "Game of Thrones" gets set to premiere its eighth and final season this Sunday on HBO, internet users are turning to Google to get their fill. According to data compiled by Google Trends for the week ending April 4, the most searched characters overall are Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Arya Stark, Gregor Clegane and Sansa Stark.

The data doesn't really change all that much depending upon where the searchers are coming from: either Jon Snow or Daenerys are the most searched-for characters across all 50 states.

Searchers are also asking a number of queries about the different characters, including whether and how Jon Snow and Daenerys are related, who is Jon Snow's father and what is Jon Snow's real name.

For Cersei Lannister, users are wondering why she blew up the sept, how old she is and whether Gendry (Robert Baratheon's bast*rd son) is actually her son.

The tech giant has created a gif to show the increase in popularity for each character since the show premiered in 2011.

The most searched-for House is House Stark, though perhaps not surprisingly, House Targaryen is right behind it. Rounding out the top five include House Lannister, House Baratheon and House Greyjoy (what is dead may never die, but it's last, I guess).

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister, has said the show ends perfectly, but he hasn’t seen anyone guess it completely correctly.

Coster-Waldau appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” earlier this week to discuss the ending of the hit series.

“I’ve never read anyone who got the whole thing,” he told the late-night host. “And when I read it the first time, I was blown away.”

“I wrote Dan and David, the two creators, and I was like, ‘I really don’t know how you did it, but I can’t imagine a better way of ending the show,’” he added.

The season 8 premiere is set to air Sunday on HBO at 9 p.m. EST.

