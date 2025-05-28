This futuristic surfboard lets you fly above water at 25 mph

Have you ever imagined what it would be like to glide over the water, the wind whipping past your face and actually feel in control the whole time?

If that sounds exciting, you'll want to check out the latest electric hydrofoil from Unifoil.

The Hydroflyer Sport brings something new to the table with its handlebars, giving you extra control whether you're just starting out or you're always chasing your next thrill on the water.

What is the Hydroflyer Sport?

The Hydroflyer Sport is an electric hydrofoiling board that lets you "fly" above the water. Unlike traditional eFoils, which require you to balance surfer-style, the Hydroflyer Sport features detachable handlebars. This addition gives riders more stability and control, making it easier to learn and opening the door to more advanced tricks and maneuvers.

Unifoil's original Hydroflyer made waves when it debuted in 2021, and the new Sport model builds on that success with a snub-nosed design and a lighter, more responsive feel. The smaller foil and shorter board make it ideal for riders who want a more agile experience.

Key features and riding experience

One of the most noticeable features is the set of handlebars mounted on the board. These handlebars are ergonomically designed for comfort and can be removed if you want a more traditional surfing experience. For beginners, the handlebars shorten the learning curve and reduce wipeouts.

For advanced riders, they provide the confidence to try sharper turns and tricks. The Hydroflyer Sport is built with a carbon fiber frame, making it both strong and light. The new snub-nosed shape reduces swing weight, giving you a nimble ride and a clear view of the water beneath your feet.

A 2.45-kWh lithium-ion battery powers the Hydroflyer Sport, giving you anywhere from one and a half to three hours of ride time, depending on how hard you push it. The top speed is an impressive 28 mph, and you can travel up to 25 miles on a single charge. The Hydroflyer Sport's modular design lets you swap out parts or customize your setup. Whether you're cruising on a calm lake or taking on ocean waves, you can adjust the board to fit your style and skill level.

How does it work?

Riding the Hydroflyer Sport is a unique experience. The board is completely electric, so there are no fuel or fumes. You simply charge it up using a standard AC outlet. A wireless controller on the handlebars lets you adjust your speed. Once you reach about 4 to 5 knots, the hydrofoil lifts the board out of the water and you start to "fly." With minimal drag and no bumps, it feels like a mix of snowboarding on powder and hovering above the waves.

Cost: What to expect

The Hydroflyer Sport is priced at $15,995, which is the same as the original Hydroflyer Cruiser. This puts it in the premium category of water sports equipment. While it is a significant investment, you are getting advanced engineering, quality materials and a unique riding experience.

For this price, you receive the board and foil, which are constructed from carbon fiber for durability and lightness, as well as the battery and motor, which offer up to three hours of ride time and a two-hour recharge. The handlebars are detachable for customizable riding, and the design includes safety features for both beginners and experienced riders.

Is the Hydroflyer Sport right for you?

The Hydroflyer Sport is suitable for a wide range of riders. Beginners will appreciate how the handlebars make it easier to learn, so even first-timers can get up and ride. Experienced riders will enjoy the Sport's responsive design and smaller foil, which are perfect for those who want to push their skills further. Adventure seekers who love trying new sports and want a fresh way to enjoy the water will find this board worth considering.

Kurt's key takeaways

With its handlebar-equipped design, lightweight build and powerful battery, the Hydroflyer Sport offers a fresh way to experience the water, whether you are a beginner seeking stability or an experienced rider chasing thrills. While the price tag is steep, the combination of safety, performance and pure fun makes it a standout option for anyone serious about water sports. If you have ever wondered what it feels like to fly above the water, the Hydroflyer Sport just might be your next adventure.

Do you think you'd be brave enough to try riding a board with handlebars that actually lifts you above the water?

