Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter: Professor AI and nuclear doomsday fears

TOP STORIES

‘EVOLUTION' OF 'TRADITION’: Harvard University will begin to incorporate the use of chatbots to teach its coding class this fall. Professor Malan states the hopes are to create a one-to-one ratio for teachers and students by providing software-based tools. Continue reading…

DOOMSDAY CONTROL: An artificial intelligence system may have the ability to launch nukes on its own. U.S. lawmakers are proposing bipartisan legislation to keep America's nuclear arsenal under human control. Continue reading…

POLITICS

BIDEN'S WOKE AI-DEOLOGY: A conservative watchdog group reports that the Biden administration is actively looking to push woke ideology using artificial intelligence. The White House's "Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights" warns of "algorithmic discrimination" and calls for data to be reviewed for bias. Continue reading…

FEDERAL AI: House lawmakers are pushing federal agencies, like the Departments of Energy and Defense, to use artificial intelligence technology. The House Appropriations Committee released a number of spending bills encouraging AI use in the government from defense to office work. Continue reading…

BUSINESS

AI QUALITY CONTROL: Artificial intelligence is being used to help companies and federal agencies detect and remove products made by Uyghur-forced labor in China. The technology is being used by Customs and Border Protection to track imports in an effort to reject goods sourced from Xinjiang that are made from forced labor. Continue reading …

AI FEARS: Melinda French Gates, Bill Gates' former wife, is "very nervous" about artificial intelligence because she says there are not enough women who are computer scientists. "We will bake bias into the system," French Gates warned in an interview. Continue reading…

‘STOLEN’ DATA: A class-action complaint alleges that OpenAI and Microsoft are using "stolen and misappropriated" data to train their artificial intelligence technology. Ryan Clarkson, a managing partner of Clarkson Law Firm, stated that without data theft these companies "would not be the multi-billion-dollar business they are today. Continue reading…

HEALTH

CHATBOT THERAPY: Early dementia signs are being detected by CognoSpeak, an artificial intelligence tool, that analyzes speech patterns. The AI tool aims to work as a "middle man" between the general doctor and specialist. Continue reading…

ENTERTAINMENT

‘NOT IN MY LIFETIME’: Technology in sci-fi movies which once seemed out of this world is now becoming reality. AI-human relations in films like "Her" are already happening, but what about movies like "I, Robot"? "Not in my lifetime," says this NYU professor. Continue reading…

UNDERSTANDING AI

RISK FACTOR: Many experts worry that artificial intelligence could spell disaster for the human race, but what are some of the inherent risks of the novel technology? Some Chatbots, like ChatGPT, have spread political misinformation on topics like Hunter Biden's laptop scandal. Continue reading…



