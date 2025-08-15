Expand / Collapse search
Fox News AI Newsletter: Trump admin unveils groundbreaking tool 'supercharging' gov't efficiency in AI

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Artificial intelligence will be a ‘fundamental infrastructure’ for every company, NVIDIA CEO predicts Video

Artificial intelligence will be a ‘fundamental infrastructure’ for every company, NVIDIA CEO predicts

NVIDIA CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang commends President Donald Trump’s A.I. agenda and outlines what the countrys job future will look like on Special Report.

- Trump admin unveils groundbreaking tool 'supercharging' gov't efficiency to 'win the race' for AI dominance

- 'Godfather of AI' warns machines could soon outthink humans, calls for 'maternal instincts' to be built in

- Would you eat at a restaurant run by AI?

Trump holds up AI executive order

President Donald Trump displays a signed executive order during the "Winning the AI Race" summit hosted by All‑In Podcast and Hill Valley Forum at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium on July 23, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump signed executive orders related to his Artificial Intelligence Action Plan during the event.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

'TIP OF THE SPEAR': The Trump administration is announcing the launch of a new tool it says will be instrumental in enabling agencies across the federal government to efficiently implement artificial intelligence at scale and take a major step forward rolling out the president's "AI Action Plan."

'MUCH SMARTER': Geoffrey Hinton, one of the most prominent figures in the world of artificial intelligence, is sounding the alarm that machines could soon outthink humans, and he's advocating for "maternal instincts" to be built into advanced systems to ensure AI cares for and protects people.

ROBOT SOUS CHEF: In the heart of Dubai, just steps from the Burj Khalifa, the future of food is taking shape. A new restaurant called Woohoo plans to serve more than just dinner. It offers a futuristic food experience designed in part by artificial intelligence. 

ai restaurant 2

Interior of the Woohoo restaurant driven by AI in Dubai  (Woohoo)

TECH REVOLUTION: Three years ago, I said Google was going the way of the dial-up modem. People called me crazy with a capital K. Well, I was spot on. We don’t use the web the same way anymore. 

DIGITAL DANGER ZONE: Artificial intelligence is no longer just a tool for homework or simple tasks. Today, many teens use AI-powered companions for emotional support, advice and even simulated relationships. These apps simulate conversation in ways that feel deeply personal and, for some teens, deeply real.

2-CARMEN the robot companion can help boost your memory and cognition

Carmen AI robot  (University of California San Diego)

