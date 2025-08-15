Fox News AI Newsletter: Trump admin unveils groundbreaking tool 'supercharging' gov't efficiency in AI

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY'S NEWSLETTER:

- Trump admin unveils groundbreaking tool 'supercharging' gov't efficiency to 'win the race' for AI dominance

- 'Godfather of AI' warns machines could soon outthink humans, calls for 'maternal instincts' to be built in

- Would you eat at a restaurant run by AI?

'TIP OF THE SPEAR': The Trump administration is announcing the launch of a new tool it says will be instrumental in enabling agencies across the federal government to efficiently implement artificial intelligence at scale and take a major step forward rolling out the president's "AI Action Plan."

'MUCH SMARTER': Geoffrey Hinton, one of the most prominent figures in the world of artificial intelligence, is sounding the alarm that machines could soon outthink humans, and he's advocating for "maternal instincts" to be built into advanced systems to ensure AI cares for and protects people.

ROBOT SOUS CHEF: In the heart of Dubai, just steps from the Burj Khalifa, the future of food is taking shape. A new restaurant called Woohoo plans to serve more than just dinner. It offers a futuristic food experience designed in part by artificial intelligence.

TECH REVOLUTION: Three years ago, I said Google was going the way of the dial-up modem. People called me crazy with a capital K. Well, I was spot on. We don’t use the web the same way anymore.

DIGITAL DANGER ZONE: Artificial intelligence is no longer just a tool for homework or simple tasks. Today, many teens use AI-powered companions for emotional support, advice and even simulated relationships. These apps simulate conversation in ways that feel deeply personal and, for some teens, deeply real.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.