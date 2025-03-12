Fox News AI Newsletter: Laser-wielding robots are redefining farming

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.
IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:
- Robot uses lasers to make chemical-free farming a reality
- Kamala Harris roasted for trying to tie love of Doritos to Big Tech innovation during AI conference
- Chinese humanoid robot lands world’s first front flip
FARMING MEETS SCI-FI: The LaserWeeder G2 builds on the success of its predecessors to bring submillimeter weed control to a wider range of farms, crops and soil types.
CHIPS ACT: Former Vice President Kamala Harris was roasted for delivering another "word salad" on a public stage after trying to tie the "innovation" of Big Tech to her love of nacho cheese Doritos during an artificial intelligence conference.
FRONT-FLIPPING ROBOT: Chinese robotics company Zhongqing Robotics, also known as EngineAI, has officially entered the humanoid robotics scene by releasing a video showcasing what it claims is the world's first humanoid robot front flip.
FIGHT TO SAVE KIDS: Australia's Murdoch Children's Research Institute is helping scientists use stem cell medicine and artificial intelligence to develop precision therapies for pediatric heart disease, the leading cause of death and disability in children.
Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.