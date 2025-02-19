Fox News AI Newsletter: Can Musk's Grok AI beat the Warren Buffett challenge?

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.
- Elon Musk hints new Grok AI could beat Warren Buffett's March Madness bracket challenge
- Humanoid robots bust dance moves alongside humans
- Don't let AI phantom hackers drain your bank account
AI DREAMS: Billionaire Elon Musk on Monday said his startup xAI's latest iteration of the Grok chatbot could help college basketball fans pick a perfect bracket once March Madness begins.
BUSTIN’ A MOVE: In a stunning display of technological prowess and cultural fusion, Unitree's H1 humanoid robots recently stole the show at China's Spring Festival Gala, performing alongside human dancers in a mesmerizing rendition of the traditional Yangge folk dance. This groundbreaking performance marks a significant milestone in the world of robotics and entertainment.
AI PHANTOM HACKERS: Tech support scams have been around for years, but a new variant called the Phantom Hacker scam is rapidly gaining traction. It has cost victims, primarily older Americans, over $500 million since 2023. This scam is particularly deceptive because it unfolds in three carefully orchestrated phases and uses AI-powered social engineering tactics to avoid detection. Attackers leverage caller ID spoofing and AI-generated voices to make their scheme more persuasive, but there are ways to protect yourself.
STEALTH TECH SHIELD: British clothing brand Vollebak has created a revolutionary solution for individuals concerned about digital privacy and electromagnetic exposure. The Shielding Suit, a futuristic tracksuit made of pure silver, provides comprehensive protection against various forms of tracking and surveillance.
MALWARE ATTACKS MACS: A new report suggests Mac users will need to be more vigilant this year because AI advancements are helping hackers breach even the most secure systems.
NO DRIVERS HERE: Autonomous driving technology company Waymo has partnered with automaker Zeekr to develop the next generation of vehicles for ride-hailing services.
