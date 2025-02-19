Fox News AI Newsletter: Can Musk's Grok AI beat the Warren Buffett challenge?

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Elon Musk hints new Grok AI could beat Warren Buffett's March Madness bracket challenge

- Humanoid robots bust dance moves alongside humans

- Don't let AI phantom hackers drain your bank account

AI DREAMS: Billionaire Elon Musk on Monday said his startup xAI's latest iteration of the Grok chatbot could help college basketball fans pick a perfect bracket once March Madness begins.

BUSTIN’ A MOVE: In a stunning display of technological prowess and cultural fusion, Unitree's H1 humanoid robots recently stole the show at China's Spring Festival Gala, performing alongside human dancers in a mesmerizing rendition of the traditional Yangge folk dance. This groundbreaking performance marks a significant milestone in the world of robotics and entertainment.

AI PHANTOM HACKERS: Tech support scams have been around for years, but a new variant called the Phantom Hacker scam is rapidly gaining traction. It has cost victims, primarily older Americans, over $500 million since 2023. This scam is particularly deceptive because it unfolds in three carefully orchestrated phases and uses AI-powered social engineering tactics to avoid detection. Attackers leverage caller ID spoofing and AI-generated voices to make their scheme more persuasive, but there are ways to protect yourself.

STEALTH TECH SHIELD: British clothing brand Vollebak has created a revolutionary solution for individuals concerned about digital privacy and electromagnetic exposure. The Shielding Suit, a futuristic tracksuit made of pure silver, provides comprehensive protection against various forms of tracking and surveillance.

MALWARE ATTACKS MACS: A new report suggests Mac users will need to be more vigilant this year because AI advancements are helping hackers breach even the most secure systems.

NO DRIVERS HERE: Autonomous driving technology company Waymo has partnered with automaker Zeekr to develop the next generation of vehicles for ride-hailing services.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.