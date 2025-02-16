Stealth tracksuit shields you from infrared cameras and electromagnetic signals

British clothing brand Vollebak has created a revolutionary solution for individuals concerned about digital privacy and electromagnetic exposure. The Shielding Suit, a futuristic tracksuit made of pure silver, provides comprehensive protection against various forms of tracking and surveillance.

How does it actually work?

This high-tech garment completely blocks electromagnetic radiation, infrared detection and bacteria, effectively shielding the entire body from unwanted digital intrusions. The Shielding Suit's most impressive feature allows smartphones to become completely undetectable, even when powered on, through specially designed pockets that function like Faraday cages.

Technical details

The suit features pure silver-embedded fabric designed to block electromagnetic radiation across multiple frequencies. Its Faraday cage pockets provide complete device isolation, while the lightweight design ensures maximum comfort.

More than just a protective layer

The suit's capabilities extend far beyond basic electromagnetic shielding. It deflects mid and long-wave infrared radiation, rendering the wearer invisible to infrared cameras in low-light conditions. The silver-infused fabric also provides antimicrobial protection, potentially reducing the risk of bacterial transmission.

Style meets functionality

Vollebak ensures the Shielding Suit doesn't sacrifice comfort for protection. The jacket feels as comfortable as a regular lightweight jacket, with the added benefit of looking like something from a futuristic space mission.

NASA-inspired technology for everyday protection

Vollebak developed the suit using the same shielding material NASA employed for its Mars exploration rover, Curiosity. The outer shell contains pure silver, blocking radio waves and microwaves across a frequency range of 0.2GHz to 10GHz. This technological spectrum covers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, satellite communications and radar systems.

Scientific background

Electromagnetic radiation travels through the universe, facilitating information and energy transfer. However, as we enter an era of increased cybersecurity threats and technological complexity, personal protection becomes increasingly important.

The price of privacy

Advanced technology comes with a significant investment. The complete Shielding Suit, including jacket and pants, costs $5,290. The jacket alone is priced at $3,295, while the pants are available for $1,995. You can pre-order the suit, with shipping expected in April.

Kurt's key takeaways

The Vollebak Shielding Suit is a technological shield that transforms personal protection from a theoretical concept into a wearable reality. While the price may seem steep, for those genuinely concerned about digital tracking and radiation exposure, this suit offers an unprecedented level of personal security that transcends traditional clothing limitations.

If you owned this high-tech Shielding Suit, in what situations would you wear it and why? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact .

