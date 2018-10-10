Elon Musk slammed by Richard Branson, tells him to get more sleep and stop tweeting

Richard Branson has a major warning to space race rival Elon Musk: 'learn the art of delegation' and 'get some sleep' to avoid further controversy.

"Don't feel you have to put out tweets about public shareholders, leave the public game to people who enjoy that. He obviously doesn't enjoy it, so (he should) clear the decks and concentrate on the creative side," Branson said, speaking in Singapore.

It has been a hectic few months for Musk. The Tesla CEO most notably had a very public Twitter tirade resulting in a $20 million fine from the Securities and Exchange Commission. Branson's advice to Musk is to stop these antics before it becomes too late.

The Virgin Group Founder said Musk also needs to learn how to delegate, noting that he is able to live an enjoyable life because Branson has "wonderful people" running his company who he trusts to make decisions.

Branson said he sat down and "talked about it" with Musk, suggesting he may have provided necessary advice to the younger entrepreneur who also happens to be his rival in the space exploration race, with Musk running SpaceX and Branson having co-founded Virgin Galactic. In April, Virgin Galactic tested its spaceship over the Movaje Desert, with Branson tweeting at the time that "space feels tantalizingly close."

The billionaires are part of the same space race, along with Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos, but that has not prevented Branson from being candid with Musk about how best to deal with immense pressure.

"He's got to find time for himself, he's got to find time for his health and for his family. He's a wonderfully creative person, but he shouldn't be getting very little sleep," said Branson.

Still, that did not stop Branson from talking about his own progress of his Virgin Hyperloop One. Branson said it was "very close" to running, especially in India which would be the first flagship Virgin Hyperloop built anywhere in the world.

"It's a business that I think has a fantastic future,” Branson added.

