Coronavirus could be slowing in New York according to 'early signals in public data,' experts say

New York State and in particular, New York City, have been the hardest-hit regions in the U.S. as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic. But recent data suggests that the area might be starting to see a turn that infections are slowing.

Farzad Mostashari, the founder of primary care start-up Aledade and the former national coordinator for health information technology at the Dept. of Health and Human Services, tweeted that there "may" be some early signs of promise in recent data.

"We *may* have some early signals in public data that infections in NYC slowed," Mostashari wrote in a tweet thread, spanning some 21 tweets.

However, Mostashari cautioned that it is early, it's just one day's worth of data and there are multiple inputs, such as people leaving New York City. Still, the signs are encouraging nonetheless.

Mostashari also tweeted specifically about certain New York City data, noting it "tells a slightly more interesting story."

Scott Gottlieb, the former head of the Federal Drug Administration under President Trump and a current resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think-tank based in Washington, D.C., seemed to agree with Mostashari's findings.

Gottlieb added that "aggressive action by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo" could be helping in slow the spread of the virus, adding New York state's cases could peak "in [the] next week or two as rest of nation comes up the epidemic curve."

Cuomo has become one of the region's faces for the response to the pandemic, thanks to his widely-praised press conferences.

On March 22, the 62-year-old Cuomo issued an executive order urging all New Yorkers to work from home unless they are an essential worker to stop the spread of coronavirus.

On Saturday night, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a travel advisory for residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to "refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days effective immediately."

As of Sunday morning, more than 684,000 coronavirus cases have been diagnosed worldwide, more than 124,000 of which are in the U.S. New York State accounts for 55,000 of those cases, making it the hardest-hit state in the country.

Fox News' Vandana Rambaran contributed to this story.