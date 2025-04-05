The best ways to give your old Android a second life

With mobile technology evolving rapidly, it’s common for older devices to become outdated.

But here’s the thing. Those neglected Android devices are actually full of untapped potential.

With the right approach, you can repurpose them and unlock their hidden value. Here are seven creative ways to put your old Android to good use.

If you have an iPhone, here are some great ways to repurpose it for good use.

1. Separate work and personal phone

With more and more companies letting us use our own phones for work, it’s getting harder to keep our work and personal lives separate. This is where having a dedicated device for each role can help. Think about setting up your old phone as your work device or personal phone and using your current phone for the opposite. That way, you’ll have two devices for two separate parts of your life without the headache of constantly switching between profiles or worrying about mixing business with pleasure.

2. Digital photo frame

Who doesn’t love a good photo flashback? Grab a cheap stand , plug in your old Android phone and you’ve got yourself a digital photo frame. If you use Google Photos, open the app, pick a photo (or album), hit the three-dot menu in the top-right and choose "Slideshow."

Your phone will automatically cycle through your pictures and bring back some good memories while you work or relax. Got a Pixel phone? Pop it on a Google Pixel Stand , and you’ll have a constantly updated photo slideshow of your best moments, all linked to your Google Photos albums.

3. Desk calendar

Your old phone can be repurposed as your personal calendar. Stick it on your desk and use Google Calendar for all your scheduling needs or grab the free DigiCal app for a more customizable experience. With this setup, you’ve got a dedicated calendar that is always within arm’s reach, helping you stay on top of things and organized all day long.

4. Security camera

You don’t need to buy a fancy security camera when your old Android phone can do the job. Just download an app like the AlfredCamera security app , and you’ve got yourself a DIY security cam. AlfredCamera is recognized as the world's most popular and top-rated security camera app for Android phones with over 70 million families using it to convert their old phones into home security cameras. The app offers features like live cam streaming, instant intruder alerts and two-way audio communication. So, it’s a great way to keep an eye on your space without spending any extra cash.

But if you're looking for something a bit more advanced or want a fully integrated system with professional monitoring, it's worth exploring dedicated home security solutions. Here are some of the best home security systems that offer greater peace of mind and robust protection for your home.

5. Videoconferencing hub

Turn your old phone into a permanent videoconferencing station. Set it up with your go-to video chat app, like Zoom or Google Meet, and place it on your desk or conference table. In no time, you’ve got a dedicated spot for video calls. If you have more old phones around, you could even set up multiple video conference hubs around your home or office. This can be a game changer for easy virtual meetings.

6. Dedicated music player

Having a device just for music or podcasts might seem old school, but it’s super handy. Use your old Android phone to handle all your audio needs, so you don’t have to worry about draining the battery on your current phone. You can also save your main phone from constant notifications while listening to music or podcasts. It’s a win-win.

7. Wireless trackpad

Your old Android phone can also double as a wireless trackpad for your computer. All you need is an app like Unified Remote , and, in a few minutes, you’ll be controlling your computer from your phone via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. The free version lets you control the mouse and keyboard, plus basic media playback. Upgrade to the paid version for more features like remote controls for presentations. It’s a cool little hack to make your old phone even more useful.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Don’t let your old Android sit forgotten in a drawer. There are tons of creative ways to give it a new life. From turning it into a dedicated work phone to repurposing it as a security camera, the possibilities are endless.

What other devices would you like to repurpose? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

