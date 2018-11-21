Best Black Friday laptop deals include Google, Microsoft and others

Deals on Hewlett-Packard, Dell, Google, Microsoft, and other laptops are everywhere for Black Friday week. Fox News has compiled a list of some of the best you'll see online and in stores.

The Google Pixelbook is discounted $300 to $699 from the regular price of $999. The deal has been active for a few days and is one of the best because you get a top-notch Google design crafted from aluminum, a high-resolution 12.3-inch touch display, and snappy performance. The Pixlebook runs the Google Chrome OS which can handle anything you run in the Chrome browser plus Android apps and popular applications like Microsoft Office.

It's being offered by both Best Buy and the Google Store.

The Dell Inspiron 15 5000 is $150 off its regular price of $829.99. This Windows 10 laptop packs Intel’s latest 8th generation Intel Core i7-8550U quad-core processor, 8GB of memory, a 256GB solid-state drive, and 15.6-inch FHD (1,920-by-1,080 pixel) display. The deal is being offered by Dell.

The Microsoft Surface Go is $50 off, at $349 on Microsoft's online store. The diminutive 10-inch tablet, weighing just 1.15 pounds, can be converted to a laptop by adding a Surface Go Type Cover keyboard with built-in trackpad for an extra $129.99.

B&H Photo and Best Buy have similar deals on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2, which is discounted to $999 from the regular price of $1,299. This is Microsoft’s latest laptop and it features include an Intel 1.6-GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core processor, a 256GB SSD, and a high-resolution 13.5-inch 2,256-by-1,504 pixel display.

B&H is also selling the Lenovo 15.6" Legion Y7000 Notebook on sale for $1,299, a savings of $300. This is an impressive offer because of the top-of-the-line specifications including a powerful 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7-8750H six-core processor, 16GB of fast RAM, a 512GB SSD, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics chip and a 15.6-inch FHD display.

Costco is selling the HP Envy x360 Touchscreen 2-in-1 laptop for $699.99, a savings of $200. Like the aforementioned Dell deal, it has Intel’s new Core i7 processor, a 256GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch touchscreen FHD display.

Walmart is offering the HP 15-inch Pavilion X360 laptop for $499. This HP Pavilion X360 has a 15.6-inch display with a 360-degree hinge, Intel’s newest Core i3-8130U processor, a 1 terabyte (TB) hard disk, and 16GB of memory. It also includes an HP Digital Pen.

Lastly, Best Buy has the Samsung Notebook 7 Spin 2-in-1 reduced to $599, a savings of $300. It comes with a 13.3-inch 1920-by-1,080 touch display, latest Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB memory and a 256GB SSD.