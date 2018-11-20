 Amazon Black Friday deals include Echo With Alexa, Fire Tablet, Blink security cameras

Amazon is focusing on its growing stable of brands for Black Friday deals.

The tech giant has a portfolio of products including Echo, the Fire tablet and a Blink security camera that are getting the Black Friday treatment.

But some deals last longer than others. Some deals only last a day, while others last until the device is sold out.

“Amazon's Black Friday deals are similar to their lightning deals typically seen on Prime Day, meaning they can disappear quick,” Sarah Hollenbeck, Shopping and Retail Expert, BlackFriday.com, told Fox News.

“Now that's not to say that Amazon won't introduce a similar deal in a few days, but you can never be 100% sure. So if you see something you want and it's advertised as a lightning deal, buy it fast before it's gone,” she added.

Echo Spot: Buy two and save $100. Priced at $129.99 for one, buy two and you pay $159.98. The compact Echo device is designed to fit on a nightstand or desk as a kind of smart alarm clock. Like other Echo products, it uses Amazon’s intelligent assistant, Alexa, to answer questions.

Echo Dot: Save $50 on this bundled deal, down to $79.98 from $129.98. The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) smart speaker – which doesn’t have a screen – is bundled with the Sengled Color Smart Lighting Kit (2 A19 bulbs + hub). Ask Alexa to turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and find TV shows.

And the Echo Dot (Kids Edition) is a buy-three deal and save $110. Price for one is $69.99. Buy three and you pay $99.97.

Echo Show: Buy two, save $120. Price for one is $229.99, buy a couple and the price tally is $339.98. The Echo Show is a smart speaker that is designed for video calls and interaction with Alexa. The second-generation Show has a sharper 10-inch touchscreen and better speakers.

Blink Indoor camera system: a $33 price cut for this security camera from Blink – which Amazon acquired last year. A 1-camera system is reduced to $69.99 from the regular price of $99.99. There are also price cuts that apply to multi-camera systems ranging up to 5-camera systems.

Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free 10.1: this already-inexpensive Amazon tablet is now $99.99, reduced from $149.99. It comes with a 1080p display, 32 GB of storage, up to 10 hours of battery life and Alexa.

Amazon also has spot deals on coveted Apple products like the 2017 12-inch MacBook. Right now, the gold version is on sale for $300 off, down to $1,298 from the regular price of $1,599. This MacBook has a 1.3GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD.