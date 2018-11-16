Apple Black Friday deals: Here are some of the best iPhone, MacBook and iPad deals out there

Black Friday deals on Apple's iPhone, iPad and MacBook are so numerous across so many retailers that you might need a spreadsheet to track them all.

We'll avoid the spreadsheet (for now) and show a selection of some of the best deals – so far – that are available for Black Friday – though some deals start early or are live now.

iPhone

Starting on Nov. 22, Walmart will offer a $300 gift card on the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. The retailer ups that to a $400 gift card for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.

One day later, Target will offer a $250 gift card on the iPhone XS and XS Max.

Like most retailer deals, Walmart and Target are in-store-only and require activation on a carrier. And note that the gift card only applies toward future purchases and cannot be applied toward the purchase of the phone.

Starting Nov. 16, at T-Mobile, you can get a free iPhone XR when you activate two lines and trade in an eligible phone, which includes iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 and iPhone 6s.

Verizon is offering the iPhone XR 64GB free or get $750 off on any other iPhone X model. This is a buy-one-get-second-one-free kind of deal. So, the stipulation is, you must first get an iPhone XR, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS or iPhone X with monthly device payments. You’ll need to add a new line to one of these phones with credit applied to monthly payments.

AT&T is offering a similar deal: Buy the iPhone XR and get another for $700 off that's applied as credit.

Remember, iPhone deals often come with lots of conditions. "Since phones are such a hot commodity – and Apple is pretty strict on the discounts they allow – the deals on these items tend to be very specific and they come with a lot of sticklers,” Sarah Hollenbeck, Shopping and Retail Expert at BlackFriday.com, told Fox News.

iPad

Deals on Apple’s tablet are similar across many retailers.

Best Buy is selling the iPad Mini 4 (7.9-inch display) with 128GB of storage for $249.99. That’s $150 off the regular price of $399 for Apple’s smallest iPad.

Walmart is offering a 5th-generation 9.7-inch iPad with 128GB of storage for $349.99, $80 off the list price of $429. It is also discounting the 6th gen 9.7-inch iPad with 32GB to $249, $80 off the regular price of $329.

Other deals may pop up later. Typically, the better iPad deals will range between $100 and $150 off.

MacBook

Some of the better MacBook deals are live now. Deals that appear later – either during Black Friday or even weeks after – from retailers such as Best Buy can be aggressive with discounts off new MacBooks ranging between $100 and $300.

B&H Photo has the just-released and redesigned 13-inch MacBook Air for $1,099, a discount of $100 off the regular price of $1,199. The retailer is also discounting the old MacBook Air to $879, a savings of $120 off the regular price of $999.

At B&H, the 2018 13-inch MacBook Pro has been cut to $2,049, a discount of $150 from the regular price of $2,199. This model comes loaded with the latest Intel Core i5 quad-core processor, 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. It is also offering $100 off the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2018 model) with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, dropping the price to $1,699 from the regular price of $1,799.