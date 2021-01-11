Ben Domenech slams Big Tech over censorship of Trump, Parler: 'We really ought to be scared'

Ben Domenech is warning against the "dominant force" of Big Tech companies, in the wake of Twitter’s permanent suspension of President Donald Trump’s account and Amazon’s suspension of Parler from its cloud hosting service.

"This is a situation that I think a lot of us have been warning against, on the right, for a long time," Domenech, who publishes The Federalist, told Brian Kilmeade on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday.

"They can undermine and they can behave in totalitarian fashions, in ways that frankly smack of the kind of approaches that we’ve seen in places like China and Russia," he added.

Domenech argued that Twitter’s permanent suspension of Trump’s account @realDonaldTrump, which took effect Friday, was politically motivated.

"That’s something that I think we really ought to be scared of, when we see these massive corporations, the most powerful ones that have ever existed in the world, coming together to make a political statement, to cut off the most popular Republican in terms of vote that we’ve ever seen. That’s something that should bother all of us," he said.

Amazon’s actions against Parler will make the social media platform’s operations "impossible," Domenech said. Amazon suspended Parler from using Amazon Web Services (AWS), which is a hosting service for the site, effective Sunday night. This follows Google’s and Apple’s suspensions of the conservative messaging app from their app stores.

Parler went offline Monday morning.

"When we talk about what Amazon did to Parler, it’s the equivalent of saying ‘we’re going to shut off your power. We’re going to shut off your electricity,’" he said.

"It’s not just the same as saying, ‘you can’t have access to this platform or to this app store,’" he added. "It’s making it impossible for the company to even work."

Domenech said legal battles over Big Tech censorship could rise to the Supreme Court, adding that he believes congressional Democrats would likely keep the issue at the forefront.

"You’re only going to see the fire, I think, continue to rise when it comes to all of these issues," Domenech said. "Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats in Congress, they’re not interested in pouring water on this, they’re not interested in tamping down on America’s tensions at the moment."