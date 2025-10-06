AI tech helps a senior reunite with her cat after 11 days

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Imagine the heartbreak of a missing pet. For Sharon, a senior living in Ridgefield, Washington, that fear became reality when her beloved Louie, an indoor-only cat who had never ventured outside, slipped out of a window. For 11 long days, she searched everywhere. But thanks to a free tool called Love Lost and the kindness of a good neighbor, Louie is back home safe and sound.

Sharon and Louie's happy reunion

Louie, a bright orange Maine Coon who had just turned two years old, was adopted by Sharon and quickly became part of her family. When Louie disappeared, Sharon and her family knocked on doors and checked with their local shelter, the Humane Society for Southwest Washington. Staff there suggested she upload Louie's photo to Love Lost and create a free profile.

Eleven days later, Sharon received a message through the Love Lost chat from a neighbor who spotted a cat perched on a roof near a vet's office. The good Samaritan went straight to Love Lost, saw Sharon's post and reached out using the built-in chat feature. This tool lets pet parents and finders connect directly without sharing personal contact information. Together, they tracked Louie down in a storage lot behind the building. After 11 stressful days, Louie was finally back in Sharon's arms.

"We were just thrilled. When I posted on Love Lost, it was easy to use. If it had not been simple, I probably would not have finished it," Sharon said. "Thank you, thank you, Love Lost, for bringing Louie home."

Love Lost, powered by Petco Love, is a national database driven by artificial intelligence that matches lost and found pet photos. Sharon joked that if she could figure it out, anyone could.

What makes Love Lost powerful

Love Lost works by using AI photo-matching. When you upload a picture of your pet, the system compares it to images from nearly every major shelter across the U.S., plus photos posted on platforms like Nextdoor and Ring's Neighbors app. The platform also includes a secure chat feature, which was used in this case, allowing finders and pet parents to connect without sharing personal phone numbers or emails, making communication safe and simple.

This fall, Love Lost is rolling out a new feature called Search Party. It lets pet parents quickly rally their community by printing flyers, sharing posts on social media and coordinating search areas. This structure helps reduce stress when every second counts.

Alternatives to consider: pet trackers

While Love Lost is an excellent safety net, pet parents may also want to consider pet trackers. These small GPS devices attach to your dog or cat's collar and let you follow their location in real time on your phone.

CyberGuy has reviewed some of the best pet trackers for peace of mind, whether you're dealing with an adventurous cat or a dog who slips out of the yard. Using both a tracker and Love Lost gives you double protection if your pet ever goes missing.

Check out our list of the best pet trackers at CyberGuy.com.

What this means for you

If you own a pet, now is the time to prepare. Uploading a photo of your furry friend to Love Lost takes just a minute, and it could save days of panic later. You'll be ready to report them as lost with one click, and the system will instantly scan for matches. Pairing Love Lost with a pet tracker ensures you're covered on both fronts: community-powered recovery and real-time location tracking.

Additionally, be sure to check out our comprehensive pet guide to keep your pets happy, healthy and entertained with these innovative solutions at CyberGuy.com/.

Kurt's key takeaways

Sharon's reunion with Louie is a reminder of the bond we share with our pets and how technology and neighbors can help keep that bond unbroken. By taking a few minutes now, you can set yourself up for success if the unthinkable were to happen.

If your pet slipped out tonight, would you have a plan in place to bring them back home quickly? Let us know by writing to us at CyberGuy.com.

