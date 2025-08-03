Would you date your pet? 1 in 3 say yes to AI version

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

What if your dog had a dating profile? Or your cat showed up to brunch with your friends? Thanks to a viral TikTok trend, thousands of pet lovers are asking AI to reimagine their pets as people, and the results are surprisingly romantic.

A recent survey asked 1,000 Americans just how deeply they connect with their pets. Some of the answers are sweet. Others? A little wild. But together, they paint a picture of a bond that goes beyond belly rubs and toys.

Let's look at what happens when imagination meets emotional attachment and why 1 in 3 pet owners say they'd actually date the human version of their furry friend.

AI turned pets into people, and owners fell in love

Imagine uploading a photo of your dog and getting back a charming, chiseled man in a flannel. That's exactly what some pet parents did, and the results stirred up more than laughs.

31% of people who tried the trend said they'd date their pet's AI-generated human.

Millennials and Gen X were the most likely to say yes to love.

Even cats got attention, 45% of older cat owners found their AI versions dateable.

Still, not everyone saw romantic sparks. Nearly 40% of owners said their pet would be a "walking red flag" as a person. Think: jealousy, clinginess or unpredictable moods (looking at you, tabby cats).

Pets offer real emotional support, sometimes better than people

It's not just playtime and funny filters. Many pet owners rely on their animals for comfort and companionship more than any human relationship.

77% say their pet provides better emotional support than their ex.

38% trust their pet more than their closest friend or partner.

Over half say "I love you" to their pet several times a day.

Gen Z led the emotional charge, WITH 43% of them saying they lean on their pets more than anyone else in their lives. For many, this connection started or deepened during the pandemic, and it hasn't faded since.

Putting pets first in real life

Love for pets doesn't stop at cuddles. It shapes budgets, routines and even relationships.

66% put their pet's needs ahead of their own.

81% refuse to date someone who doesn't like their animal.

87% would give up their dream apartment if it wasn't pet-friendly.

Pet parents also spend big: an average of $180 a month on everything from food and toys to outfits and birthday gifts. Gen Z splurges the most at $200 monthly. And in some households, pets even outrank partners – 45% of women said they prioritize their pets over their significant other when it comes to spending.

When pets decide where and how you live

If you've ever canceled plans because your dog looked sad, you're not alone.

54% have skipped outings to stay with their pet.

46% plan vacations around their animals.

42% choose apartments based on pet compatibility.

Some take it even further: 6% ended relationships over pet-related conflict. Another 5% turned down job offers that didn't accommodate their pet. From remote work to pet insurance and emergency care, owners increasingly expect pet perks from employers. Nearly half would give up a week of paid vacation for help with emergency vet bills.

Kurt's key takeaways

This fun, feel-good MetLife Pet Insurance survey highlights something serious: pets matter deeply. For many, they aren't just companions. They're emotional anchors, lifestyle influencers, and in some cases, imaginary romantic partners. Whether you're pet-obsessed or just love the occasional snuggle, it's clear that animals have a bigger say in our lives than ever before. They shape where we live, how we spend our time and even who we love.

Would you date your pet if they were human, or would you swipe left fast? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

