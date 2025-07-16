Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Twins

Twins' Byron Buxton rips Automated Ball-Strike system: 'I ain't a fan'

Multiple appeals were made via the ABS challenge system during the All-Star game

By Chantz Martin Fox News
MLB All-Star questions robot umpire initiative Video

MLB All-Star questions robot umpire initiative

Minnesota Twins star Byron Buxton says he’s not in favor of the Automated Ball-Strike system becoming an MLB fixture.

ATLANTA – Minor league baseball players have had the opportunity to get familiar with the Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) system. Major league players were introduced to it in spring training, but once the regular season began, human umpires ruled whether a pitch fell within the strike zone.

The challenge system, which has sparked some controversy in the baseball world, made its primetime debut Tuesday night in Atlanta at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. 

It didn't take long for the ABS system to affect the Midsummer Classic.

ABS challenge on the scoreboard

An ABS challenge on the scoreboard during the 95th MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Atlanta. (Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

In the bottom of the first inning, American League pitcher Tarik Skubal's pitch to Padres infielder Manny Machado was called a ball. The ruling resulted in a 1-2 count instead of a strikeout. But an appeal was made to the ABS challenge system, which sent Machado to the dugout with a strikeout.

"I ain't a fan of ABS," Buxton told Fox News Digital in the American League clubhouse Tuesday, just hours before the robot umpire challenge system made its debut at the All-Star game in Atlanta.

"That's why baseball is the way it is now. That's why you get crazy Instagram messages, Twitter messages now. ABS just seems to make things a little more complicated (because) if you can bet on if that pitcher (is) going to throw a strike or not. … that's pretty wild to me."

Byron Buxton at the Home Run Derby

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton during the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park in Atlanta July 14, 2025. (Brett Davis/Imagn Images)

Buxton says Pete Rose's baseball career should be respected

"I don't know how many people are going to get 4,000 hits," the 31-year-old told Fox News Digital. "In my opinion, it's pretty wild he wasn't in the Hall of Fame to be able to see it. It's just one of those (things) where, give him the respect. (No other player got) that many hits, so give him the respect."

In May, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Rose, "Shoeless" Joe Jackson and other deceased players were removed from the league's "permanently ineligible list."

Byron Buxton reacts during a MLB game

Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins reacts after safely sliding into second base after hitting a double against the National League during the ninth inning of the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park July 15, 2025, in Atlanta.  (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Buxton hit a key double in the ninth inning of Tuesday night's All-Star game at Truist Park. The National League won the first swing-off in All-Star game history to secure its second All-Star victory in three years.

