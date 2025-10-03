Expand / Collapse search
Fox News AI Newsletter: Trump order harnesses AI to fight childhood cancer

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Trump addresses pediatric cancer treatment advancements in executive order signing Video

Trump addresses pediatric cancer treatment advancements in executive order signing

President Donald Trump signs an executive order boosting childhood cancer research and the administration speaks on lowering drug prices.

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Trump signs executive order to harness AI in fight against childhood cancers
- Elon Musk’s xAI hiring video game developers
- AI market explodes: $25 trillion tech valuation could hit $29 trillion by year’s end

President Donald Trump signs an executive order

President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 30, 2025. (Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

TECH RESCUE: President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday aimed at improving ways to identify and treat pediatric cancers using artificial intelligence. 

TECH TIME: Elon Musk's AI company, xAI, is expanding into video game development, seeking candidates with game design experience.

VALUE EXPLOSION: Constellation Research founder R 'Ray' Wang warns AI intelligence is doubling every six months, fueling a $25 trillion tech market that could rival the U.S. economy and reshape industries from Microsoft to Tesla.

ACTORS FIGHT BACK: The Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) condemned the creation of actress "Tilly Norwood" through artificial intelligence in a statement Tuesday.

AI Lawnmowers

Video footage shared with Fox News Digital shows a demonstration of the AI-controlled lawnmowers on the National Mall, each carrying an American flag.  (Department of the Interior)

WORK SMARTER: The Interior Department announced Tuesday it is testing autonomous lawnmowers on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., in an effort by the Trump administration to use artificial intelligence to "boost operational efficiency."

FALLING BEHIND: 'The Big Money Show' panel reacts to former Google CEO Eric Schmidt warning America is falling behind in the A.I. race.

AT-RISK USERS: ChatGPT could soon alert police when teens discuss suicide. OpenAI CEO and co-founder Sam Altman revealed the change during a recent interview. ChatGPT, the widely used artificial intelligence chatbot that can answer questions and hold conversations, has become a daily tool for millions. His comments mark a major shift in how the AI company may handle mental health crises.

KEEPING THE WATCH: A New Jersey school district has adopted artificial intelligence to help detect weapons and stop threats before they escalate. The Glassboro Public School District has become the first in the country to combine AI gun detection with a mass communication system that speeds up emergency responses and reduces the time it takes to notify law enforcement.

Children attending school.

South Jersey schools deploy AI to spot weapons and alert police in seconds. (Jay Janner/The Austin American-Statesman via Getty Images)

