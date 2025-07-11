NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY'S NEWSLETTER:

- State Department investigating Rubio AI impersonator who contacted US, foreign officials

- Robots and artificial intelligence are transforming jobs from manufacturing to sports

- Artificial intelligence drives demand for electric grid update

DIGITAL DECEPTION: The State Department is investigating an impostor who reportedly pretended to be Secretary of State Marco Rubio with the help of AI.

TECH SHIFT: Artificial Intelligence and automation are often used interchangeably. While the technologies are similar, the concepts are different. Automation is often used to reduce human labor for routine or predictable tasks, while A.I. simulates human intelligence that can eventually act independently.

HUNGRY TECH: In order to supply the increasing demand and continue advancing A.I. technology, data centers are providing a 24-hour connection.

MAJOR MALFUNCTION: Grok, an AI chatbot built by Elon Musk ’s company xAI, went on a viral antisemitic tirade on Tuesday where it praised Adolf Hitler, accused Israel of being behind 9/11, referred to itself as "mechaHitler" and said that people with "certain surnames" should be rounded up and stripped of rights.

MIND OVER MACHINES: Noninvasive brain tech is transforming how people interact with robotic devices. Instead of relying on muscle movement, this technology allows a person to control a robotic hand by simply thinking about moving his fingers.

BRAIN DRAIN DANGER: Artificial intelligence and large language models, such as ChatGPT, are transforming how we learn. But what does this mean for AI and learning retention? While these tools provide instant answers and personalized support, experts are beginning to question whether this convenience might actually reduce our ability to retain knowledge in the long term.

POWER PLAY SOLUTION: Artificial intelligence is expanding quickly, and so is the energy required to run it. Modern AI data centers use much more electricity than traditional cloud servers. In many cases, the existing power grid cannot keep up. One innovative solution is gaining traction: repurposed EV batteries for AI data centers.

AI ANGST: Should we be alarmed by the acceleration of " artificial intelligence " ("AI") and the "large language models" (LLMs) AI’s developers employ?

MEMORY MINER: Google Photos has always been a handy way to store and organize your pictures, but its latest feature, Ask Photos, is taking things to a whole new level.

BACK TO BASICS: The rise of artificial intelligence in education is forcing schools and universities to rethink everything from homework policies to how final exams are administered. With tools like ChatGPT now widespread, students can generate essays, solve complex math problems or draft lab reports in seconds, raising urgent questions about what authentic learning looks like in 2025.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.