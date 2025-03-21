Fox News AI Newsletter: Nvidia joins Trump onshoring push

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY'S NEWSLETTER:

-- AI chipmaker Nvidia to invest billions in US amid Trump onshoring push: CEO

-- The 10 telltale signs of AI-created images

-- Adobe reveals how AI can be used to make projects easier

-- Meta unveils new AR glasses with heart rate monitoring

-- Trump urged by Ben Stiller, Paul McCartney and hundreds of stars to protect AI copyright rules

STACKING CHIPS: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said Wednesday that the leading artificial intelligence chipmaker will invest hundreds of billions of dollars in the U.S. supply chain over the next four years.

SPOT THE AI LIE: It’s becoming more common for images to be made with AI tools. As the artificial intelligence generation gets more advanced, it’s getting trickier to tell the difference between AI-made and human-made images. However, there are still signs to look out for.

CREATIVITY BOOST: Adobe president of digital experience business Anil Chakravarthy unpacked Adobe's dive into the world of artificial intelligence on "The Claman Countdown."

CREEPY SPY GLASSES: Get ready for some amazing tech that's about to change the way we see the world, literally. Meta has just unveiled its latest creation, the Aria Gen 2 augmented reality (AR) glasses.

DEAR MR. PRESIDENT: Ben Stiller, Paul McCartney and Ron Howard were among the over 400 entertainment figures and industry workers who signed an open letter this week urging President Donald Trump to protect artificial intelligence copyright rules.

