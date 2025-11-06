Fox News AI Newsletter: Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for test failures

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

- Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for making her fail multiple law school tests repeatedly

- Sheriff's office tests America's first self-driving police SUV

- Protecting kids from AI chatbots: What the GUARD Act means

BOT BLUNDER: Kim Kardashian is pointing the finger at ChatGPT after failing several law school exams.

'SET THE STANDARD': The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office recently announced a bold experiment that could redefine the future of law enforcement. The department introduced the Police Unmanned Ground Vehicle Patrol Partner, or PUG, which it claims is America's first fully autonomous patrol vehicle.

SCREEN TIME'S UP: A new bipartisan bill introduced by Sens. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., would bar minors (under 18) from interacting with certain AI chatbots. It taps into growing alarm about children using "AI companions" and the risks these systems may pose.

EXPLOSIVE GROWTH: Moonfire Ventures founder Mattias Ljungman discusses rapid advancements in A.I., the robotics revolution and Tesla's future on 'Mornings with Maria.'

TECH TRIUMPH: Nvidia on Wednesday became the first company in history to reach a $5 trillion market valuation, marking meteoric growth driven by the global artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

ROBOTS VS WORKERS: What if Sen. Bernie Sanders is right and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is wrong? What if the AI revolution causes mass layoffs of American workers, as the Vermont senator warned in a recent Fox News op-ed? And what if Powell is wrong that the softening labor market is due primarily to supply issues — lower immigration and a lower labor participation rate — rather than AI-produced "efficiencies"?

MAN AND MACHINE: OutKick founder Clay Travis explains why he predicts sports will become 'more popular' amid the rise of A.I. and discusses his new book on 'The Bottom Line.'

OFFICE REBOOT: Artificial intelligence is driving a surprising surge in office demand, according to Newmark’s Liz Hart, who says tech firms and startups are expanding their footprints rather than shrinking them in a return-to-office revival.

