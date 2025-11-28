Fox News AI Newsletter: How to stop AI from scanning your email

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

- How to stop Google AI from scanning your Gmail

- IRS to roll out Salesforce AI agents following workforce reduction: report

- AI chatbots shown effective against antisemitic conspiracies in new study

EYES OFF THE INBOX: Google shared a new update on Nov. 5, confirming that Gemini Deep Research can now use context from your Gmail, Drive and Chat. This allows the AI to pull information from your messages, attachments and stored files to support your research.

‘CHANGE IS COMING’: The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is implementing a Salesforce artificial intelligence (AI) agent program across multiple divisions in the wake of a mass workforce reduction earlier this year, according to a report.

FACT CHECK TECH: AI chatbots could be one of the tools of the future for fighting hate and conspiracy theories, a new study shows. Researchers found that short dialogues with chatbots designed to engage with believers of antisemitic conspiracy theories led to measurable changes in what people believe.

SKY TAKEOVER: Archer Aviation, a leading developer of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, just made one of its boldest moves yet. The company agreed to acquire Hawthorne Airport for $126 million in cash.

DIGITAL IMPOSTERS: App stores are supposed to be reliable and free of malware or fake apps, but that's far from the truth. For every legitimate application that solves a real problem, there are dozens of knockoffs waiting to exploit brand recognition and user trust. We've seen it happen with games, productivity tools and entertainment apps. Now, artificial intelligence has become the latest battleground for digital impostors.

AI TRANSFORMATION: HP announced Tuesday that it plans to cut between 4,000 and 6,000 employees by the end of 2028 as part of its push to adopt artificial intelligence.

RACE FOR AI: Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Monday announced a plan to build and deploy purpose-built artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing for the U.S. government for the first time.

BREAKING CHINA: Beijing has repeatedly shown the world that it is willing to weaponize its dominance of supply chains, and President Donald Trump had to de-escalate the latest rare-earth dispute during his recent trip to Asia. But rare earths are only a small window into the power that China could have over the U.S. economy as we start adopting tomorrow’s technologies.

NO RESERVATIONS: Maybe you order sparkling water, start every meal with an appetizer or prefer dining right when the restaurant opens. You might not track these habits. OpenTable might.

