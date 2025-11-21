Fox News AI Newsletter: Fears of AI bubble ease

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Nvidia CEO predicts 'crazy good' fourth quarter after strong earnings calm AI bubble fears

- Musk predicts 'money will stop being relevant in the future' as AI, robotics progress

- Larry Summers steps down from OpenAI board amid Epstein fallout

MARKET MOVER: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said Wednesday the chipmaker is heading into a "crazy good" fourth quarter, underscoring its dominance at the heart of the global artificial intelligence boom and easing fears of a bubble.

CURRENCY OBSOLETE: Billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday speculated money may become irrelevant in the future if current artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics innovations continue.

SCANDAL SPIRAL: Former Treasury Secretary and Harvard President Larry Summers resigned from the board of OpenAI amid the fallout over his correspondence with disgraced late financier Jeffery Epstein .

HIGH-TECH: The General Services Administration struck a deal with Perplexity AI to offer the company's artificial intelligence services to every government agency for 25 cents each, making it the 21st contract under the OneGov initiative.

PRIME USERS: The artificial intelligence -related layoffs sweeping corporate America could impact prime loan borrowers, Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski said.

ROBOT NATION: Amazon is doubling down on artificial intelligence and robotics to remake work inside its warehouses and fulfillment centers, even as it cuts thousands of corporate roles and faces growing fears about machines replacing human workers.

UNITED WE STAND: The artificial intelligence boom promises to be more eventful than the dawn of the internet. It will lead to a higher quality of life for everyone in the first country to achieve AI dominance. AI is already being harnessed for cancer detection and for developing self-driving vehicles that will lower traffic fatalities.

ROBOT TAKEOVER: As artificial intelligence becomes more integrated into daily life, voters hold mixed views about how (and when) it will shape their lives — and whether that impact will be positive.

MAJOR MOVE: The Trump administration is preparing a sweeping executive order that would direct the Justice Department to sue states that enact their own laws regulating artificial intelligence, according to a draft reviewed by Fox News Digital.

OPINION: HUGH HEWITT: The fact of an "AI bubble" is real. Nobody knows when it will pop. Nobody knows the consequences. But, it is impossible to miss its giant presence in the world of investing and the downstream political consequences when it pops.

'ART OF WAR': In her first joint visit with second lady Usha Vance, first lady Melania Trump met with troops and military families, praising the Marine Corps' 250 years of service while warning that artificial intelligence (AI) will redefine modern warfare and America’s defense.

GONE ROGUE: Texas mom Mandi Furniss sounded the alarm over AI chatbots after she alleged one from Character.AI — one of the leading platforms for AI technology — drove her autistic son toward self-harm and violence.

MILITARY SUPERIORITY: The War Department is narrowing its research and development strategy to six "Critical Technology Areas" officials say will speed up innovation and strengthen America’s military edge.

MISSING THE BOAT: Democrats in Washington are losing the AI conversation. Not because they are wrong about AI's risks, but because they have failed to offer Americans a vision for the economic transformation ahead. While they focus on managing problems, others are defining what comes next. One side is talking about building the future, the other about constraining it.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.