Fox News AI Newsletter: Dems demand 'robot tax'

ROBOT REBELS: A new Senate report warns that artificial intelligence could displace nearly 100 million U.S. jobs within the next decade, spurring Democrats to push for a "robot tax" on companies that replace human workers with tech.

'GO BIG': Markets are just starting to grapple with U.S.-based semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices' potentially industry-shaking partnership with OpenAI — and both companies' leaders are making the rounds as the future of artificial intelligence takes shape.

AI BOOM: A recently completed stock deal saw OpenAI's valuation surge to $500 billion and become the world's most valuable private company, according to a report.

BODYCAM BOOST: As artificial intelligence becomes more mainstream, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department is looking at how it can use the emerging technology.

DEEP FAKE: Sora 2 is OpenAI's new video-generating app that’s both mind-blowing and terrifying.

AI GOES NEUTRAL: OpenAI says its latest generation of artificial intelligence (AI) models, including GPT-5 Instant and GPT-5 Thinking, show a significant reduction in political bias compared to previous versions, according to a new internal report obtained by Fox News Digital.

TRILLION BOUND: Once upon a not-so-distant time, being a millionaire meant you’d "made it." Now the billionaires list seems to grow by the week. It won’t be long before the new title that matters is trillionaire. And make no mistake about it, Elon Musk is on a trajectory to become the first trillionaire. It’s not just possible, it’s all but inevitable.

PET SAVER: Love Lost, powered by Petco Love, is a national database driven by artificial intelligence that matches lost and found pet photos.

DIRTY CLAIMS: West Virginia Attorney General John "JB" McCuskey said Monday that his office is helping lead a new multi-state investigation into big tech firms, alleging they exaggerate their clean-energy commitments — a practice known as "greenwashing."

GUARDRAILS EXPOSED: An internal Meta document sheds light on how the company is training its AI chatbot to handle one of the most sensitive issues online: child sexual exploitation. The newly unearthed guidelines detail what's permitted and what's strictly forbidden, offering a rare look into how Meta is shaping its AI behavior amid government scrutiny.

TECH REVOLUTION: The artificial intelligence and robotics being developed by multi-billionaires today will allow corporate America to wipe out tens of millions of decent-paying jobs, cut labor costs and boost profits, Sen. Bernie Sanders argues.

